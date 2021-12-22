TendedBar Raises $5 Million to Launch Next Phase of Growth and Production

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TendedBar, the industry's first automated bar service, today announced a $5 million Series A funding round that will continue the company's growth into 2022 and will see TendedBar launch numerous national concert, entertainment and sports partnerships to provide fans exciting access to automation with less time waiting in lines, safer access to drinks and an overall improved experience.

The raise was bolstered by a successful season with the NFL's Jacksonville Jaguars as well as multiple concert, sports and entertainment events at TIAA Bank Field, Vyster Memorial Arena and Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Florida. This success has led to investments that keep TendedBar on, or ahead of the company's plans for growth and continued advancement thanks to investors, board members, and advisors.

"Venues, events and sports leagues are focused on ways to improve the fan experience through automation technology," said Justin Honeysuckle, Co-Founder of TendedBar. "We are bullish on the future of automation and TendedBar's role in the fan experience thanks to partners like Pangiam, whose company TrueFace has solidified our facial-recognition technology and ID Mission for seamlessly integrating identity solutions into our customer journey through multi-factor authentication."

BASE Capital led the investment and was joined by the investment group Platform Ventures and private investor Craig Musgrove, of Dallas, Texas.

"TendedBar's data has shown venues and concessionaires the impact their automation can have on an event while creating an unparalleled customer experience," said Kevin Kelleher, Partner at Platform Ventures. "This operational investment will allow TendedBar to grow it's dynamic team and continue partnering with the industry leaders that will have a massive impact into the next phase of production."

As part of the funding round, Stephen Raggio of Viewside Capital and Kevin Kelleher of Platform Ventures have joined TendedBar's Board of Directors.

ABOUT TENDEDBAR

In a category of its own: TendedBar is an industry-first innovative self-pour automated bar designed to significantly prevent loss and improve service to customers, all while providing a drink-ordering experience that's faster, cleaner and more controlled. The result provides fans with less time waiting in lines, safer access to drinks, less crowding with better social distancing and an overall improved experience that serves drinks in seconds, so fans don't miss a minute.

CONTACTS:

Nathan Kauffman, TendedBar, 326394@email4pr.com

Chris Reimer, President, CR PR Group, 904-806-6614 326394@email4pr.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tendedbar-raises-5-million-to-launch-next-phase-of-growth-and-production-301449679.html

SOURCE TendedBar