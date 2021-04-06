Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Tender Results issue number 115 of Government...

04/06/2021 | 07:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

A tender of Government Treasury Bills, issue number 115, worth RO 65.6 Million was announced this week.

Treasury Bills are short-term highly secured financial instruments issued by the Ministry of Finance, and they provide licensed commercial banks the opportunity to invest their surplus funds. The Central Bank of Oman acts as the Issue Manager and provides the added advantage of ready liquidity through discounting and repurchase facilities (Repo).

The results of the said issue are as follows:

The total value of the allotted Treasury bills amounted to RO 65.6 million, for a maturity period of 28 days, from 7th April 2021 until 5th May 2021. The average accepted price reached 99.950 for every RO 100, and the minimum accepted price arrived at 99.950 per RO 100.

The average discount rate and the average yield reached 0.65179% and 0.65211%, respectively.

It may be noted that the interest rate on the Repo operations with CBO is 0.5% while the discount rate on the Treasury Bills Discounting Facility with CBO is 0.75%.

Furthermore, Treasury Bills promote the local money market by creating a benchmark yield curve for short-term interest rates. Additionally, the Government may also resort to this instrument whenever felt necessary for financing its recurrent expenditures.

Disclaimer

Central Bank of Oman published this content on 05 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 April 2021 11:11:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
07:32aDGAP-PVR  : SAP SE: Release according to Article -4-
DJ
07:32aDGAP-PVR  : SAP SE: Release according to Article -3-
DJ
07:32aDGAP-PVR  : SAP SE: Release according to Article -2-
DJ
07:32aCOMMERCIAL METALS CO  : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
07:32aUK Mortgages Ltd - Second Keystone Warehouse and Progress Update
PR
07:32aSAP SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
07:31aNEVADA SUNRISE GOLD  : Reports 9.83 Grams/Tonne Gold Over 7.6 Metres and 2.13 Grams/Tonne Gold Over 9.1 Metres Intersected at the Kinsley Mountain Gold Project in Nevada
AQ
07:31aKARORA RESOURCES  : Intersects 11.6% Nickel Over 4.6 Metres in a New High-Grade Discovery - "Gamma Zone - 50C" and Extends Gold Mineralized Strike Length by 400 Metres to Over 3.5 Kilometres at Beta Hunt
AQ
07:31aOLEMA PHARMACEUTICALS  : Oncology Appoints Oncology Biotech Executive Yi Larson, MBA, to Board of Directors
AQ
07:31aABRASILVER RESOURCE  : Reports Additional High-Grade Silver and Gold Intercepts Demonstrating Considerable Extension Potential Northeast of the Known Mineralized Zone
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Credit Suisse overhauls management as it takes $4.7 billion hit on Archegos
2NETWORK INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS PLC : NETWORK INTERNATIONAL : Payments giant Stripe expands to Middle East with..
3WINDS OF CHANGE: how Enel and Iberdrola powered up for the energy transition
4Stocks hit record highs on strong economic data
5BANCO SANTANDER, S.A. : SANTANDER : Upgraded to Buy by Credit Suisse

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ