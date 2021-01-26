Log in
Tender Results issue number 531 of Government...

01/26/2021 | 04:26am EST
A tender of Government Treasury Bills, issue number 531, worth RO 76 Million was announced this week.

Treasury Bills are short-term highly secured financial instruments issued by the Ministry of Finance, and they provide licensed commercial banks the opportunity to invest their surplus funds. The Central Bank of Oman acts as the Issue Manager and provides the added advantage of ready liquidity through discounting and repurchase facilities (Repo).

The results of the said issue are as follows:

The total value of the allotted Treasury bills amounted to RO 76 million, for a maturity period of 91 days, from 27th January 2021 until 28th April 2021. The average accepted price reached 99.803 for every RO 100, and the minimum accepted price arrived at 99.800 per RO 100.

The average discount rate and the average yield reached 0.78900% and 0.79056%, respectively.

It may be noted that the interest rate on the Repo operations with CBO is 0.5% while the discount rate on the Treasury Bills Discounting Facility with CBO is 1%.

Furthermore, Treasury Bills promote the local money market by creating a benchmark yield curve for short-term interest rates. Additionally, the Government may also resort to this instrument whenever felt necessary for financing its recurrent expenditures.

Disclaimer

Central Bank of Oman published this content on 25 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 January 2021 09:25:02 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
