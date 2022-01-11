Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Tender Results issue number 553 of Government...

01/11/2022 | 04:08am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

A tender of Government Treasury Bills, issue number 553, worth RO 313 Million was announced this week.

Treasury Bills are short-term highly secured financial instruments issued by the Ministry of Finance, and they provide licensed commercial banks the opportunity to invest their surplus funds. The Central Bank of Oman acts as the Issue Manager and provides the added advantage of ready liquidity through discounting and repurchase facilities (Repo).

The results of the said issue are as follows:

The total value of the allotted Treasury bills amounted to RO 313 million, for a maturity period of 91 days, from 12th January 2022 until 13th April 2022. The average accepted price reached 99.821 for every RO 100, and the minimum accepted price arrived at 99.820 per RO 100.

The average discount rate and the average yield reached 0.71781% and 0.71910%, respectively.

It may be noted that the interest rate on the Repo operations with CBO is 0.5% while the discount rate on the Treasury Bills Discounting Facility with CBO is 0.75%.

Furthermore, Treasury Bills promote the local money market by creating a benchmark yield curve for short-term interest rates. Additionally, the Government may also resort to this instrument whenever felt necessary for financing its recurrent expenditures.

Disclaimer

Central Bank of Oman published this content on 10 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 January 2022 09:07:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Latest news "Companies"
04:21aChina to keep tariffs on U.S. distillers grains while conducting review
RE
04:20aMalaysia Kimanis crude exports to rise in March after 1 cargo rolled forward -sources
RE
04:20aB2Gold says Mali mine unaffected by ECOWAS sanctions
RE
04:19aSKELJUNGUR HF. : Advertisement from the Nomination Committee of Skeljungur on candidacy to the Board of Directors of Skeljungur hf. Changed dates.
AQ
04:19aSYNLAB : JP Morgan sticks Neutral
MD
04:18aDollar slips ahead of Powell comments; Swiss franc at seven week high
RE
04:18aANGELOVSKA BEZHOSKA : Collecting and publishing data on green financing and measures for its encouraging
PU
04:18aCBK Bonds and Related Tawarruq
PU
04:18aXCMG CONSTRUCTION MACHINERY : The road of mutual integration and prosperity! More than 100 sets ... 
PU
04:18aAHLSTROM MUNKSJÖ OYJ : Munksjö extends its dye sublimation portfolio by launching EcoJet Transfer S Series
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Nokia Says Fiscal Year Operating Margin Topped Guidance on One-Offs
2Bridgewater's Ray Dalio advises being underweight cash due to inflation..
3SAP SE : Barclays reiterates its Buy rating
4Kahoot! Group Trading Update - Fourth Quarter 2021
5TEAMVIEWER : Barclays gives a Neutral rating

HOT NEWS