Tender for the Selection of a Service Provider for the Installation, Customization and Maintenance of the KOHA Library System for the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL)

11/02/2021 | 11:12pm EDT
TENDER NOTICE

TENDER FOR THE SELECTION OF A SERVICE

PROVIDER FOR THE INSTALLATION, CUSTOMIZATION AND MAINTANANCE OF THE KOHA LIBRARY SYSTEM FOR THE CENTRAL BANK OF SRI LANKA (CBSL)

Reference Number

09/04/141/2020/001

Bid Closing and Opening

Date : 24 November 2021

Time : 1430hrs.

Location : Virtually via Microsoft Teams

Pre-bid Meeting

Date : 11 November 2021

Time : 1400hrs

Location : Virtually via Microsoft Teams

Tender documents can be downloaded from

https://www.cbsl.gov.lk/en/tenders

For any further clarifications you may contact the following officer/s.

Assistant Secretary Procurement - 011 2 477 123

Chief Librarian - 011 2 477 411

Secretary - Central Bank of Sri Lanka

Disclaimer

Central Bank of Sri Lanka published this content on 03 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 November 2021 03:11:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
HOT NEWS