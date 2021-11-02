Tender for the Selection of a Service Provider for the Installation, Customization and Maintenance of the KOHA Library System for the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL)

TENDER NOTICE
TENDER FOR THE SELECTION OF A SERVICE
PROVIDER FOR THE INSTALLATION, CUSTOMIZATION AND MAINTANANCE OF THE KOHA LIBRARY SYSTEM FOR THE CENTRAL BANK OF SRI LANKA (CBSL)
|
Reference Number
|
09/04/141/2020/001
|
Bid Closing and Opening
|
Date : 24 November 2021
|
Time : 1430hrs.
|
|
|
Location : Virtually via Microsoft Teams
|
|
|
Pre-bid Meeting
|
Date : 11 November 2021
|
Time : 1400hrs
|
|
|
Location : Virtually via Microsoft Teams
|
|
Tender documents can be downloaded from
https://www.cbsl.gov.lk/en/tenders
For any further clarifications you may contact the following officer/s.
Assistant Secretary Procurement - 011 2 477 123
Chief Librarian - 011 2 477 411