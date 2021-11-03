Tendo Taps Former Salesforce and Yext Executive as Chief Marketing Officer

Company aims to help patients, clinicians, and caregivers better connect and communicate along the entire healthcare journey

Digital health innovator Tendo announced today that SaaS marketing veteran Jeffrey K. Rohrs has joined as chief marketing officer. Rohrs brings more than 25 years of experience to the team, having driven growth and scaled marketing efforts at companies of all sizes including ExactTarget, Salesforce, and Yext.

During his tenure at Yext, Rohrs helped the company grow exponentially, expand globally, and execute a successful initial public offering. While at ExactTarget, Rohrs built the thought leadership and content marketing teams which helped fuel growth up to and through the company’s IPO. After ExactTarget was acquired by Salesforce, Rohrs led the marketing insights team and published his book, AUDIENCE: Marketing in the Age of Subscribers, Fans & Followers, a call-to-action for marketers to build direct audiences for their brands. Most recently, Rohrs served as interim CMO for Filo.co, a virtual collaboration platform.

“Tendo is built upon a foundation of partnerships with healthcare systems, leaders, and technologists who are passionate about improving the care journey for all involved,” said Dan Goldsmith, CEO of Tendo. “Jeff’s unique experience will not only help us scale rapidly but also connect in meaningful ways with patients, their caregivers, and the broad array of clinicians who serve their needs. Those connections will help us deliver intuitive software applications that exceed the expectations of each and every one of our customers and users.”

“I am beyond excited to join a team led by Dan and Jen Goldsmith who helped build two SaaS category leaders: Veeva Systems in life sciences and Instructure in education technology,” said Rohrs. “Tendo’s ambitious mission—to improve the care journey through creation of a modern digital engagement platform and next-generation applications—stands to dramatically improve how patients, clinicians, and caregivers connect and communicate to drive better health. As both a patient and caregiver myself, I look forward to being part of the team that delivers on that mission in the years to come.”

