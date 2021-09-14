Tenna's TennaBLE Beacon Steel Puck Named to Equipment Today's 2021 Contractors' Top 50 New Products

EDISON, N.J., Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Equipment Today, the nationally recognized equipment magazine serving commercial construction contractors, has selected the TennaBLE Beacon Steel Puck as one of the favored new construction products of 2021.

The editorial teams from Equipment Today and ForConstructionPros.com compiled product inquiries and web page views from new products featured in Equipment Today over an extended 16-month period, due to pandemic influences, from March 2020 to June 2021. Winning products represent the leading edge of innovation, quality, efficiency and productivity in the construction equipment field today.

The TennaBLE Beacon Steel Puck was selected as one of the Top 50 New Products for contractors in 2021. The "puck" device is Tenna's latest innovative hardware offering for construction equipment fleet tracking and management. Inspired in the field (like all things Tenna) and developed in-house, this unique tracker affords contractors a reliable, autonomous way to track their equipment parts and attachments that are exposed to high-impact force in the field with unyielding stability.

Ideal for autonomously tracking the location of equipment parts and attachments, such as buckets and blades that get aggressive, high-impact use, the Puck is a spin on Tenna's traditional Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) beacon (a great, low-cost solution) that is encased in steel and welded to the asset for extra ruggedness.

Since releasing this tracker to the market in March of 2021, the Puck has generated major buzz in the industry, as well as across Tenna's current customer base. "One of the things I like about Tenna is they're just not complacent with what they have. They're constantly innovating…making more durable trackers for buckets, hammers, plates," says Kent Killion, COO, E-Z Construction.

Equipment managers and operators can now spend more time moving material and less time looking for buckets and other attachments. "We are proud to offer an award-winning product for the construction industry. We are dedicated to staying ahead of the curve and providing products and solutions to fit real contractors' needs. Our contractors recognize our ongoing innovation, and we intend to continue to develop new offerings to remain a long-term partner," says Austin Conti, CEO and Co-Founder of Tenna.

"The products recognized by the annual Contractors' Top 50 New Products awards represent what contractors are seeking most to boost profitability on their construction projects," asserts Becky Schultz, Equipment Today editor. "Despite an unprecedented timeframe, with intense distractions and complications stemming from the pandemic, this year's products were able to capture the attention of Equipment Today's audience and ForConstructionPros.com site visitors, demonstrating that contractors see them as highly capable of improving performance, efficiency and productivity on their jobsites."

Why TennaBLE Beacon Steel Puck?

The TennaBLE Beacon Steel Puck tracker is rugged, highly durable and effortless to read for reliable location tracking for construction equipment parts and attachments. The TennaBLE Beacon Steel Puck sends out regular heartbeats which are recognized by the Tenna mobile asset tracking apps for iOS and Android. When downloaded onto a smart device, the app automatically identifies and records the location of tagged assets when in range and stores your data on Tenna. This visibility helps contractors save time, improve communication, work more efficiently and improve operations and workflows in the field, and ultimately save significant costs to grow the bottom line.

About Tenna

Tenna goes beyond tracking. Tenna, www.tenna.com , is the construction technology platform that revolutionizes equipment fleet operations. We are the standard for the construction industry.

We enable you to know more. You get comprehensive, reliable tracking on a unified platform that is designed for mixed fleets. We built our solution on over 100 years of construction experience.

With more insight, you can control more. From status to assignee and maintenance, get comprehensive data on your mixed fleet. On your projects, gain more control over equipment utilization, master job costing and oversee your safety and compliance needs. At the office, gain full visibility and improved communications with the field, shop and between departments, providing full transparency from any location and better data to make purchase decisions.

And finally, with more control, you can make more. With knowledge, comes the power to make informed decisions on renting/owning/moving mixed assets. See improved utilization. Have more predictable days.

