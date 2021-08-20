Tennessee Tech University Selects YuJa Enterprise Video Platform for Campus-wide Deployment

Tennessee Tech University, Cookeville, Tenn., has deployed YuJa’s Enterprise Video Platform to provide its over 10,000 students with more engaging, accessible and interactive content. The Video Platform was selected unanimously for its scalability, ease of use compared to the university’s previous video product, and features that will elevate both teaching and learning at the university.

The technological university was seeking a more robust video management solution that provided features like video quizzing and captioning not only to increase accessibility, but to provide engaging material to students. With the implementation of the Video Platform, faculty and students at Tennessee Tech will have access to a comprehensive video platform that promotes a more active learning environment. As the campus enters its fall 2021 semester, the Video Platform will provide lecture capture capabilities, secure on-demand streaming, video engagement and classroom recording tools that are accessible to all.

“Tennessee Tech was using another video product, but wanted a more comprehensive solution that focuses on education,” said Nathan Arora, Chief Business Officer at YuJa, Inc. “YuJa’s Enterprise Video Platform is used daily by educational institutions across the United States and beyond. Tennessee Tech has a reputation for high-quality education, and YuJa’s Video Platform is another tool that will help continue that tradition.”

The ability to integrate within D2L Brightspace, the university’s Learning Management System, and ease of migrating course content was a draw for the institution, which is made easy with the help of YuJa’s dedicated integration and support team.

Tennessee Tech is part of the Tennessee Board of Regents (TBR), the largest system of higher education in Tennessee. YuJa serves several other institutions in the TBR, including Northeast State Community College, Southwest Tennessee Community College and Volunteer State Community College.

ABOUT TENNESSEE TECH UNIVERSITY

With an enrollment of more than 10,000 students, Tennessee Tech offers degrees from eight academic schools and colleges, including Agriculture and Human Ecology, Arts and Sciences, Business, Education, Engineering, Fine Arts, Interdisciplinary Studies, and Nursing. Tennessee’s technological university creates, advances, and applies knowledge to expand opportunity and economic competitiveness. As a STEM-infused, comprehensive institution, Tennessee Tech delivers enduring education, impactful research, and collaborative service.

ABOUT YUJA, INC.

YuJa is a leader in enterprise video solutions. Its products harness the power of video to educate, engage, inspire, and collaborate. YuJa serves organizations of all sizes, within all sectors, including higher-ed, K-12, government, healthcare, non-profit and corporate delivering engaging video experiences. Its portfolio includes products for lecture capture, live streaming, video management, video conferencing, video test proctoring, digital asset management, digital compliance, and enterprise accessibility. Legal headquarters are located in Delaware, with primary U.S. offices in Silicon Valley, California, and Canadian offices in Toronto.

