Tennessee Valley Authority : Awards Tennessee Urban League Affiliates $871,000 to Continue Energy Efficiency Training Program

Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) recently awarded Tennessee Urban League Affiliates $871,000 to continue offering the Building Futures Minority Contractor Training program in 2021. The program was launched in 2019 to recruit and train interested minority contractors on improving home energy efficiency while expanding TVA’s Quality Contractor Network (QCN). Since inception, 40 Tennessee contractors have completed the program.

"This initiative has opened doors and created new opportunities for minority contractors during a tremendously challenging year," said Cindy Herron, vice president of TVA Energy Services and Programs. "We look forward to strengthening our partnership with Tennessee Urban League Affiliates as we support contractors in the energy services field and enrich the local contractor network throughout the state."

TVA developed the EnergyRight program to help households across the Tennessee Valley improve the energy efficiency and comfort of their homes. Through the residential energy program, each participating home is inspected for potential upgrades that will save money on monthly bills. After the upgrades are installed by a Quality Contractor Network (QCN) member, an energy advisor will inspect the completed work free of charge to ensure upgrades were properly installed.

In partnership with CLEAResult, TULA provides QCN Certification Training, which is targeted to contractors who will complete business skills training and are ready for the process of obtaining certification on the upgrade areas available in the EnergyRight program. QCN members are required to provide services according to TVA EnergyRight guidelines and standards.

Contractors who complete the program have the skills, mindset and knowledge to identify necessary energy upgrades and service equipment, which will ultimately reduce homeowners’ total energy expenditures while improving their health and safety. Through EnergyRight, homeowners can connect with these trained QCN members to complete home energy upgrades and receive more efficiency recommendations.

"We deeply appreciate Tennessee Valley Authority’s dedication to our community through their continuous support of this initiative," said Vickye Bone, who manages the training program for Tennessee Urban League Affiliates. "We are pleased to help even more participants expand his or her opportunities through the Building Futures Minority Contractor Training program in 2021."

TVA certifies contractors through their Quality Contractor Network across its seven-state service area (Tennessee, Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina and Virginia) to install the weatherization upgrades in homes. To learn more about EnergyRight please visit www.energyright.com.

To learn more about the program and upcoming training opportunities, please contact Vickye Bone at vbone@ulchatt.net.

About the Tennessee Urban League Affiliates (TULA)

The Tennessee Urban League Affiliates (TULA) is an affiliate of the National Urban League, the nation’s oldest and largest community-based movement devoted to empowering African Americans and other underserved individuals to enter the economic and social mainstream. TULA includes Urban League of Greater Chattanooga, Inc., Knoxville Area Urban League, Memphis Urban League, and Urban League of Middle Tennessee.

© 2019 Tennessee Urban League Affiliates (TULA). All rights reserved. The Tennessee Urban League Affiliates, the Urban League of Greater Chattanooga, Inc., Knoxville Area Urban League, Memphis Urban League, and Urban League of Middle Tennessee logos and all other marks contained herein are trademarks of TULA and/or its individual affiliates. All other marks contained herein are the property of their respective owners.

About Tennessee Valley Authority

The Tennessee Valley Authority is a corporate agency of the United States that provides electricity for business customers and local power distributors serving nearly 10 million people in parts of seven southeastern states. TVA receives no taxpayer funding, deriving virtually all of its revenues from sales of electricity. In addition to operating and investing its revenues in its electric system, TVA provides flood control, navigation and land management for the Tennessee River system and assists local power companies and state and local governments with economic development and job creation.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201111005876/en/