Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Tennet to spend 3-5 bln euros a year on Europe power grids

03/12/2021 | 02:28am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

FRANKFURT, March 11 (Reuters) - TenneT, the largest electrical grid operator in the Netherlands and Germany, said on Friday it planned to invest 3 billion to 5 billion euros ($3.6 billion-$6 billion) a year to prepare grids for renewable energy and increase connections in north Europe.

TenneT, which is 100% owned by the Dutch state, said it would continue talks with the Dutch government to ensure a "durable equity solution" for its increasing investment portfolio would be implemented soon.

The company reported operating profit of 796 million euros, a 5.7% increase over 2019 on turnover of 4.450 billion euros, up from 4.084 billion 2019.

TenneT, which brings electricity to 42 million customers in the Netherlands and Germany, invested 3.4 billion euros in grids in both countries, 11.4% more than a year earlier. Of that amount invested, 62% was in Germany.

TenneT operates 23,500 km of high-voltage grids, making it one of the region's largest investors in the planned energy transition to low-carbon fuels.

Much of its investment goes into integrating more intermittent wind, solar and biomass power in the region's grids, new cross-border lines and network upgrades.

As well as building wind turbine connections off the German and Dutch coasts, it is also working in the British and Danish North Sea.

TenneT's net interest-bearing debt position increased by 27% to 12 billion euros year on year at the end of December.

TenneT is in talks with the German government, which is interested in buying a stake. The talks are sensitive as German and Dutch taxpayers could end up financing grids beyond their own borders.

($1 = 0.8367 euros) (Reporting by Vera Eckert; Editing by Kirsti Knolle and Edmund Blair)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:32aUK exports to EU slump in first month of new Brexit trade ties
RE
02:28aTennet to spend 3-5 bln euros a year on Europe power grids
RE
02:26aUK economy shrank by less than expected 2.9% in January
RE
02:21aBurberry upgrades guidance after strong rebound in sales
RE
02:20aChina Jan-Feb FDI up 31.5% y/y in yuan terms -commerce ministry
RE
02:20aChina says jan-feb fdi +31.5 % y/y
RE
02:20aUK economy shrank by less than expected 2.9% in January
RE
02:20aGerman Consumer Prices Rose in February
DJ
02:12aAnt Group publishes financial self-discipline rules amid tougher Chinese scrutiny
RE
02:12aAnt Group publishes financial self-discipline rules amid tougher Chinese scrutiny
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA, INC. : TESLA : raises price of variants of Model Y, Model 3, Model S
2ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED : CHINA'S ANTITRUST REGULATORS WEIGH LEVYING RECORD FINE ON ALIBABA: WSJ
3SUNING.COM CO., LTD. : China market regulator fines 12 firms over illegal monopolistic behaviour
4LG CORP. : LG Energy Solution to invest $4.5 billion in U.S. battery production
5DEUTSCHE BANK AG : DEUTSCHE BANK : 2020 bonuses jump 29% as bank turns profit
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ