Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Tennis-Alcaraz upsets idol Nadal to set up semi-final date with Djokovic in Madrid

05/06/2022 | 05:05pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
ATP Masters 1000 - Madrid Open

MADRID (Reuters) -Teenager Carlos Alcaraz prevailed 6-2 1-6 6-3 over Rafa Nadal in a Spanish clash of the generations at the Madrid Open on Friday, claiming his first victory over his idol and setting up a semi-final showdown with world number one Novak Djokovic.

In a topsy-turvy contest at the Manolo Santana Stadium, Alcaraz weathered an ankle injury to produce a statement performance to become the first Spanish player to beat Nadal since Fernando Verdasco at the 2016 Australian Open.

"It means a lot to me. All the hard work I put in every day has paid off. To beat Rafa - the best player in history on clay - it means a lot," Alcaraz said.

Alcaraz endured a straight-sets loss to Nadal in Madrid a year ago on his 18th birthday, winning only three games as a 120th-ranked wildcard.

The pair met again in March in the Indian Wells semi-finals where the older Spaniard won in three sets but not before Alcaraz underlined his huge potential. A day after turning 19, he finally exacted revenge on his 35-year-old compatriot.

Alcaraz dominated in the opening set and dictated the points but twisted his ankle in the second when trying to reach for a game-winning forehand.

Nadal took advantage of the stumble to cruise past the younger Spaniard after play was briefly suspended when a spectator was taken unwell.

Nadal looked set to carry the momentum into the decider but Alcaraz rediscovered his form and held his nerve to see off the challenge from the 21-times Grand Slam champion.

"The fall in the second set affected me a lot," Alcaraz added. "When I lost the second (set), I went to the bathroom and thought I was able to come back to do my best and try everything.

"I wanted to fight until the last ball and that was the key."

Alcaraz will face Djokovic, who eased 6-3 6-4 past Hubert Hurkacz earlier, for a place in the final and joked that he would turn to Argentine David Nalbandian for advice on how to topple the Serb.

At the 2007 tournament, an unseeded Nalbandian overcame overwhelming odds and achieved the rare feat of beating the Big Three of Nadal, Djokovic and Roger Federer in the quarter-finals, semi-finals and final, respectively.

"I will text Nalbandian on how he did it," Alcaraz said. "I'm focusing on tomorrow... I will fight and let's see what happens."

DJOKOVIC ADVANCES

Bidding for his fourth title in the Spanish capital, Djokovic looked much more like his usual self against Hurkacz as he continued to work his way back towards top form ahead of the French Open, which begins later this month.

The 34-year-old was given a walkover into the quarter-finals when opponent Andy Murray withdrew from their highly anticipated clash due to illness and the top-seeded Serb got straight down to business against Hurkacz.

Djokovic triumphed after an hour and 20 minutes and sent down 16 winners while he did not face a break point from Hurkacz, and extended his perfect record against the Pole to 4-0.

Greek fourth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas outlasted sixth seed Andrey Rublev 6-3 2-6 6-4 to seal his spot in the semi-finals, where he will face either defending champion Alexander Zverev or Felix Auger-Aliassime.

"It wasn't easy playing him, it was tough to predict what's coming next from him," Tsitsipas, who won the Monte Carlo Masters last month, said.

The win was also Tsitsipas' 27th of the season -- more than any other player on the ATP Tour -- as he improved his claycourt record in 2022 to 10-1.

(Reporting by Hritika Sharma in Bengaluru, Additional reporting by Rohith Nair;Editing by Toby Davis and Pritha Sarkar)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:55pBiden announces new $150 million weapons package for Ukraine
RE
05:55pBiden announces new $150 million weapons package for Ukraine
RE
05:50pU.S. lawmakers to open chips, China bill negotiations
RE
05:49pIllumina ordered to pay BGI subsidiary $333 million in DNA-sequencing patent case
RE
05:39pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.52% to 96.04 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:39pEuro Lost 0.02% to $1.0548 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:39pSterling Lost 1.88% to $1.2340 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:39pDollar Gains 0.53% to 130.54 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:36pU.S. judge dismisses Trump's lawsuit challenging his Twitter ban
RE
05:36pBiden announces new security aid for Ukraine
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Marketmind: Sell everything (except the dollar)!
2Banks face reversal of fortune from war and runaway inflation
3Exclusive-U.S. regulators are in China for audit deal talks -sources
4No place to hide: Dollar's surge cuts across markets
5Analyst recommendations: AbbVie, Bohoo, eBay, Hiscox, Rathbones...

HOT NEWS