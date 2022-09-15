Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Tennis legend Federer to retire from competitive play

09/15/2022 | 01:50pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

STORY: Roger Federer - regarded by many as the greatest male player to ever swing a tennis racket - will retire after next week's Laver Cup in London.

The announcement from the Swiss tennis player -- who has 20 Grand Slam titles under his belt - comes less than two weeks after tennis star Serena Williams played what was likely her last competitive match.

A knee injury has kept Federer from playing a match since losing at last year's Wimbledon, although many still believed he could come back for one last golden farewell.

But Federer, in a Thursday Instagram post, said age has caught up to him:

"I am 41 years old. I have played more than 1,500 matches over 24 years. Tennis has treated me more generously than I ever would have dreamt, and now I must recognize when it is time to end my competitive career."

With his artistry and grace, Federer dominated men's tennis for years after winning his first Grand Slam title at Wimbledon in 2003.

He took the sport to new levels during a career spanning more than two decades.

"I was lucky enough to play so many epic matches that I will never forget. We battled fairly, with passion and intensity, and I always tried my best to respect the history of the game. I feel extremely grateful. We pushed each other, and together we took tennis to new levels."

Federer's career includes 8 Wimbledon titles, five U.S. Open titles, six Australian crowns and a single French Open title.

He also holds the record for 237 consecutive weeks as world number one.

But, Federer has undergone three knee operations in the last two years.

Federer will return to the tour one last time... teaming up with long-time rival and friend Rafael Nadal to play doubles, next week, in London.

He signed off his announcement to fans with a heartfelt message... to the game of tennis: "I love you and will never leave you."


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:55pDisney removes Star Wars spinoff 'Rogue Squadron' from calendar - Variety
RE
02:51pGermany says it will deliver two more multiple rocket launchers to Ukraine
RE
02:34pU.S. railroads, workers avert shutdown, but hard work remains to finalize contract deal
RE
02:33pVatican sought Xi-Pope meeting in Kazakhstan, China declined - source
RE
02:30pDisney removes Star Wars spinoff film 'Rogue Squadron' from calendar - Variety
RE
02:29pColombian oil sector urges government to drop planned export tax
RE
02:27p'We are not a sanctuary state' -DeSantis on moving immigrants
RE
02:22pRepublicans using migrants as 'political pawns,' White House says
RE
02:20pU.S. sets target for floating offshore wind farms expansion
RE
02:18pU.S. Senate fails to coalesce behind gay marriage bill, talks to continue
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. retail sales increase in August; weekly jobless claims fall
2ZALANDO : Gets a Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
3Analyst recommendations: AstraZeneca, Netflix, Nordstrom, Phillips 66, ..
4Quantafuel ASA | Company presentation
5Exclusive-Tesla weighs reset for China retail strategy even as sales bo..

HOT NEWS