"I feel bad for future women and women now, but I also feel bad for those who protested for this -- I don't even know how many years ago, but protested for this, who are alive to see that decision to be reversed."

Gauff has previously used her platform to draw attention to various issues and had appealed for an end to gun violence in the U.S. after she beat Italian Martina Trevisan to reach the French Open final last month.