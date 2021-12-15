Log in
News: Latest News
Tenorshare Software Announces Giveaways for Holidays 2021

12/15/2021 | 07:55am EST
NEW YORK, N.Y., Dec. 15, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Tenorshare, the highly professional team with more than ten years of experience, has announced a giveaway for the 2021 Christmas. From now until Jan 6, 2022, everyone must seize the opportunity! This time Tenorshare launched a lucky turntable. There are iPad Mini, $100, 40% Off Bundles, and $5 discount deals.

Tenorshare Christmas Sale 2021

Tenorshare's focus is on the iOS, Android, Windows, and Mac platforms and core technology study. They provide users with solutions for device content management, data recovery, password recovery, system repair, and other practical mobile phone and computer essentials.

Tenorshare's focus is on the iOS, Android, Windows, and Mac platforms and core technology study. They provide users with solutions for device content management, data recovery, password recovery, system repair, and other practical mobile phone and computer essentials.

1 - 100% Win A Prize:

Just enter the event page, click the box and everyone has a fair chance of winning the Christmas gift. If sharing the event on social media, customers can get a second chance to win, including the iPad Mini 64GB Wi-Fi, $100 Amazon gift card, $50 Amazon gift card, $10 coupon code, and one month license for Phone Mirror.

2 - 40% Off Gift Bundles:

The gift bundles include three major products of Tenorshare.

iCareFone Transfer: The quickest way to transfer, backup & restore your WhatsApp & WhatsApp Business data.

ReiBoot for Android: Repair the Android system to normal at your fingers.

Phone Mirror: The best Screen Mirroring Software for Android to PC.

3 - $5 Discount Deals:

In addition to the above discounts, Tenorshare series software also has designated discounts to all of the well-known software discounts, including ReiBoot and 4uKey. Tenorshare ReiBoot can enter/exit recovery mode and fix various common iOS stuck issues freely. Tenorshare 4uKey can unlock locked or disabled iPhones without passcode.

About Tenorshare

Tenorshare is an international software company founded in 2007 and is known for its award-winning and highly-rated software products. More information: https://www.tenorshare.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TenorshareOfficial/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Tenorshare_Inc

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/TenorshareOfficial/videos

MULTIMEDIA:

VIDEO (YouTube): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yB9vqhAUhdI

News Source: Tenorshare Co. Ltd.

Related link: https://www.tenorshare.com/

This press release was issued on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire. To view the original story, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/tenorshare-software-announces-giveaways-for-holidays-2021/

