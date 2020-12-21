Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Tenorshare and HitPaw Announce Giveaways for Christmas and New Year

12/21/2020 | 05:55pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, N.Y., Dec. 21, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Tenorshare and HitPaw have recently announced that the two companies are celebrating this Christmas 2020 and New Year with amazing giveaways. Tenorshare celebrate this Christmas and New Year with promotional activities, which include giveaways, 6-in-1 Bundle, 70% Discount Deals, and Free Orders.

Tenorshare Christmas Deals 2020

NEW YORK, N.Y., Dec 21, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Tenorshare and HitPaw have recently announced that the two companies are celebrating this Christmas 2020 and New Year with amazing giveaways. Tenorshare celebrate this Christmas and New Year with promotional activities, which include giveaways, 6-in-1 Bundle, 70% Discount Deals, and Free Orders. From now until Jan 8th, 2021, everyone must seize the ultimate opportunity!

Tenorshare's focus is on the iOS, Android, Windows and Mac platforms and core technology study. They provide users with solutions for device content management, data recovery, password recovery, system repair and other practical mobile phone and computer essentials.

Get HitPaw Toolkit 1 Month License free license code

Tenorshare first holiday giveaway is Sponsored by HitPaw, and they are offering the HitPaw Toolkit with one-month free license code in this giveaway. HitPaw Toolkit has outstanding editing features include cut, adjust, crop & rotate and easier to make funny stop motion, GIF and meme than ever. Tenorshare and HitPaw have a remarkable partnership and the two companies aim to extend this collaboration into the new year 2021.

Christmas & New Year Gift Pack: Get 6-in-1 Bundle

In addition, HitPaw has also announced Year-end Savings. The 6-in-1 Bundle Package includes six well-known Tenorshare software including iCareFone, iCareFone for WhatsApp Transfer, UltData, 4uKey, ReiBoot for iOS and 4uKey Password Manager, for only $99.95, which saves $600.

70% Deals and Coupon

In addition to the above discounts, during the two major festivals of Christmas and New Year, Tenorshare series of software also launched comprehensive discounts, discounts up to 70%. Users with individual needs can also freely choose software purchases. Furthermore, there is an additional $5 coupon on Tenorshare products.

Get Free Order from Tenorshare

Every user who purchases any product from Tenorshare (exclude bundles) has the possibility of getting a free order. Users just share this campaign to social media and submit order number and email address. 5 lucky winners will be randomly selected and be announced on Jan. 8, 2021 after the campaign ends.

How to participate:

For more information, please click the links below: https://www.tenorshare.com/sales-promotion.html

Sponsor Link: https://www.hitpaw.com/

About Tenorshare

Tenorshare is an international software company founded in 2007 and is known for its highly rated software products. More information: https://www.tenorshare.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TenorshareOfficial/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Tenorshare

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/TenorshareOfficial/videos

Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HLWQ2pcLxIA

News Source: Tenorshare Co. Ltd.

Related link: https://www.tenorshare.com/

This press release was issued on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire. To view the original story, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/tenorshare-and-hitpaw-announce-giveaways-for-christmas-and-new-year/

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:59pAustralian regulator rejects Google's undertaking to ease competition concerns on Fitbit deal
RE
05:56pU.S. airlines prepare employee recalls as relief nears; United calls them 'temporary'
RE
05:56pMassachusetts, Connecticut low-carbon fuel program draws industry ire
RE
05:55pTenorshare and HitPaw Announce Giveaways for Christmas and New Year
SE
05:46pFAO FOOD AND AGRICULTURE ORGANIZATION OF UNI : moves to scale up response to Fall Armyworm as pest continues to spread
PU
05:40pSoftBank Vision Fund's SVF Investment Corp takes SPAC route
RE
05:39pMicrosoft, Google, Cisco, VMware join legal battle against hacking company NSO
RE
05:36pWATER CHESTNUTS AND SMOKEY BEAR : Surprises await under the 'Christmas tree' COVID-19 relief bill
RE
05:35pArgentina posts November primary fiscal deficit of $722 mln
RE
05:35pARGENTINA ANNOUNCES PRIMARY FISCAL DEFICIT OF 58.693 BLN PESOS IN NOVEMBER VS DEFICIT OF 6.397 BLN PESOS IN NOV 2019 : Economy ministry
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Brexit clouds airline ownership as Spanish-led fix rebuffed
2INTEL CORPORATION : INTEL CORP : Gets a Sell rating from Bernstein
3Shell to write down assets again, taking cuts to more than $22 billion
4ACCOR : Air France KLM, Getlink shares slide as Europe closes doors to UK on COVID fears
5EUROSTOXX : European stocks hit by worst selloff in almost two months on new virus strain fears

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ