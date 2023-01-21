Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Tens of thousands of Israelis protest against Netanyahu justice plans

01/21/2023 | 01:58pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Protests against Israel's right-wing government in Tel Aviv

TEL AVIV (Reuters) - Tens of thousands of Israelis joined demonstrations on Saturday against judicial reform plans by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's new government that protesters say will threaten democratic checks and balances on ministers by the courts.

The plans, which the government says are needed to curb overreach by activist judges, have drawn fierce opposition from groups including lawyers, and raised concerns among business leaders, widening already deep political divisions in Israeli society.

Netanyahu has dismissed the protests, now in their third week, as a refusal by leftist opponents to accept the results of last November's election, which produced one of the most right-wing governments in Israel's history.

The protesters say the future of Israeli democracy is at stake if the plans, which would tighten government control over judicial appointments and limit the Supreme Court's powers to review government decisions, go through.

As well as threatening the independence of judges and weakening oversight of the government and parliament, they say the plans will undermine the rights of minorities and open the door to more corruption.

"We are fighting for democracy," said Amnon Miller, 64, among crowds of protesters, many bearing white and blue Israeli flags. "We fought in this country in the army for 30 years for our freedom and we won't let this government take our freedom."

Saturday's protests, which Israeli media said were expected to draw more than 100,000 people to central Tel Aviv, come days after the Supreme Court ordered Netanyahu to fire Interior Minister Aryeh Deri, who leads the religious Shas party, over a recent tax conviction.

The new government, which took office this month, is an alliance between Netanyahu's Likud party and a clutch of smaller religious and hard-right nationalist parties which say they have a mandate for sweeping change.

Netanyahu, who is himself on trial on corruption charges which he denies, has defended the judicial reform plans, which are being examined by a parliamentary committee, saying they will restore a proper balance between the three branches of government.

Likud has long accused the Supreme Court of being dominated by left-wing judges who it says encroach on areas outside their authority for political reasons. The court's defenders say it plays a vital role in ensuring accountability in a country that has no formal constitution to contain government action.

A survey released by the Israel Democracy Institute last week showed trust in the Supreme Court was markedly higher among left-wing Israelis than among those on the right, but that there was no overall support for weakening the court's powers.

(Reporting by Emily Rose; Writing by James Mackenzie; Editing by David Holmes)

By Emily Rose


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
INDEPENDENCE HOLDINGS CORP. -0.05% 10.145 Delayed Quote.0.64%
Latest news "Economy"
02:44pWhite House chief of staff Klain expected to leave in weeks -sources
RE
02:24pPeru's Machu Picchu, Inca trail ordered closed as protests flair
RE
02:07pRetired general Pavel leads in poll ahead of Czech presidential vote
RE
01:58pTens of thousands of Israelis protest against Netanyahu justice plans
RE
01:51pRon Klain expected to step down as Biden's White House Chief of Staff - NYT
RE
01:40pRon klain expected to step down as biden’s white house chief of…
RE
01:33pFailure to cut debt burden of some countries could hamper growth, spark conflict - Yellen
RE
01:32pYellen says setting price caps on Russian refined oil products 'complicated'
RE
01:30pYellen says setting price cap on russian refined products 'more…
RE
01:30pU.s. treasury's yellen says failure to reduce debt overhang in s…
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Wall St Week Ahead-Tech stock rebound faces doubters with earnings seas..
2Wolfspeed plans multi-billion dollar chip factory in Germany - Handelsb..
3Russia's Wagner chief writes to White House over new U.S. sanctions
4Feds seized nearly $700 million from FTX founder Bankman-Fried
5UAE companies explore production of sustainable aviation fuel with BP

HOT NEWS