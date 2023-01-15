Tens of thousands of Spanish health workers protest for better future

MADRID, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Tens of thousands of health
workers protested in Madrid on Sunday over what they say is the
destruction of the public health system by the conservative
regional government.
Dressed in white coats and banging drums, many chanted:
"Cutting public health is criminal."
The demonstration attracted about 30,000 protesters, a
regional government spokesman said.
The Madrid regional government, led by the Popular Party’s
Isabel Ayuso, has come under fire in recent years, especially
since the COVID-19 pandemic started in 2020, for poor staffing
in hospitals and primary healthcare centres.
Protesters say the regional government is dismantling public
health services and favouring private health providers.
Dressed as the Grim Reaper and bearing a mock scythe, one
protester held a sign reading, "I am Ayuso's plan for (the)
emergency ward."
"We have about 40 or 50 patients per day and can give them
about six minutes each. The problem is that they do not allow us
to give proper care to patients," Ana Encinas, 62, a doctor who
has worked in primary care in Madrid for 37 years, told Reuters.
Ayuso denies the accusation that her administration is
dismantling public health services in favour of the private
sector and says the protests and strikes are being orchestrated
by left-wing parties in the run-up to municipal and regional
elections this year to undermine the conservative regional
government.
In November, tens of thousands of people marched through
central Madrid in support of health workers calling for better
working conditions.
(Reporting by Graham Keeley, Silvio Castellanos and Raul
Cadenas
Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky and Christina Fincher)