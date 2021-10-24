Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Tentative Three-Year Agreement Reached Between LifeLabs and BCGEU

10/24/2021 | 03:33pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Vancouver, British Columbia, Oct. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LifeLabs is pleased to announce that following successful negotiations, we have reached a tentative three-year agreement with the BCGEU.

We are pleased with the outcome and look forward to our continued partnership with the BCGEU. 

Further details will be shared soon.

 

About LifeLabs

LifeLabs is Canada’s leader in laboratory diagnostic information and health connectivity solutions, leveraging innovative and personalized digital tools that empower customers to live their best life. Our dedicated and talented team of 6,000 employees supports 20 million lab visits and conducts over 100 million laboratory tests annually. LifeLabs is 100% Canadian-owned by OMERS Infrastructure, the infrastructure investment manager of one of Canada’s largest defined benefit pension plans. Learn more at www.lifelabs.com  


Media Team
LifeLabs
Media@lifelabs.com

© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
04:06pHERBALIFE NUTRITION : Herbalife24 Triathlon Los Angeles Hosted by Herbalife Nutrition Awards the 2021 International Distance Winners Vincent Luis and Emma Pallant-Browne with a $40,000 Cash Prize
PR
04:04pYANBU CEMENT : إعلان تصحيحي من شركة أسمنت ينبع بخصوص النتائج المالية الأولية الموحدة المختصرة لل&#
PU
04:04pDALLAH HEALTHCARE : تعلن شركة دله للخدمات الصحية عن حصولها على تمويل مرابحة طويلة الاجل متوافقة مع الش&#
PU
04:04pKNOWLEDGE ECONOMIC CITY : إعلان إلحاقي من مدينة المعرفة الاقتصادية بخصوص توقيع اتفاقية تمويل بقيمة 782 مليون &
PU
04:04pSAUDI KAYAN PETROCHEMICAL : اعلان شركة كيان السعودية للبتروكيماويات عن النتائج المالية الأولية للفترة الم 
PU
04:01pMODERNA : U.S. has administered nearly 414 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines
RE
03:56pExclusive-Turkey's state banks likely to follow central bank and slash rates on Monday -sources
RE
03:35pALLAKOS : Announces Multiple Presentations Related to Eosinophil and Mast Cell-Driven Diseases at the American College of Gastroenterology 2021 Annual Scientific Meeting
AQ
03:34pINTESA SANPAOLO S P A : To mark world savings day the Intesa Sanpaolo group promotes The art of savings
PU
03:33pTentative Three-Year Agreement Reached Between LifeLabs and BCGEU
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Italy, UniCredit fail to clinch Monte dei Paschi rescue deal
2China's debt-ridden Evergrande resumes work on more than 10 property pr..
3Tesla : hikes price of Model X, Model S variants by $5,000
4Top oil exporter Saudi Arabia targets net zero emissions by 2060
5Italy, UniCredit fail to clinch Monte dei Paschi rescue deal

HOT NEWS