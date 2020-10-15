Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Tenth of pandemic stimulus spend could help world reach climate goals - study

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/15/2020 | 03:09pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Smoke and steam rise from a steel plant in Anyang

LONDON (Reuters) - The world could get on track to avert catastrophic climate change by investing a tenth of a planned $12 trillion in pandemic recovery packages in reducing dependence on fossil fuels, according to a study published on Thursday.

With the stimulus representing about 15% of global gross domestic product, or three times the commitment after the 2008 financial crisis, scientists say the money could prove pivotal in meeting the temperature goals of the 2015 Paris Agreement.

"It makes absolute sense not just to keep your economy alive with palliative care, but to restructure your economy so it's future-ready," Joeri Rogelj, a climate scientist at Imperial College London, and a co-author of the paper, told Reuters.

The most ambitious goal in the Paris accord aims to cap the rise in global temperatures at 1.5 degrees Celsius, which scientists say could avert far more intense disasters, from wildfires and hurricanes to storm surges and floods.

The world could start to bring that target within reach if governments used 10% of the planned stimulus to back climate-friendly projects such as renewable energy or energy efficiency every year for the next five years, according to the paper, published in the journal Science.

Public and private investors would also need to slash investment in fossil fuel-heavy sectors from a projected $1.1 trillion per year over the next five years under existing climate plans, to closer to $800 billion, to begin pivoting the global economy towards net zero carbon emissions by 2050.

While the European Union, Germany, France, South Korea and various others have pledged to support a low-carbon shift, governments have so far mostly used rescue packages to prop up business as usual, according to separate research by Energy Policy Tracker, a nonprofit research project.

Among G20 countries, the tracker has identified $393 billion worth of government commitments to transport, buildings, power and extractive industries. Of this total, $209 billion directly supported the production and consumption of fossil fuels, and $145 billion went to renewable energy.

"Public commitments since the pandemic are so far critically insufficient to meet Paris targets," Ivetta Gerasimchuk, sustainable energy lead at the International Institute for Sustainable Development, who works on the tracker, told Reuters.

(This story corrects figure in first paragraph to $12 trillion from $2 trillion)

(Reporting by Matthew Green; Editing by Mark Heinrich)

By Matthew Green


share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:35pAlmost 2,000 Robinhood accounts infiltrated by hackers - Bloomberg News
RE
03:30pDow jones industrial average erases session loss, up 0.03%
RE
03:25pICCT INTERNATIONAL COUNCIL ON CLEAN TRANSPORTATI : A comparison of methodologies for estimating displacement emissions from waste, residue, and by-product biofuel feedstocks
PU
03:20pAverage Energy Prices, Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim – September 2020
PU
03:20pAverage Energy Prices, San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward – September 2020
PU
03:20pBLS U S BUREAU OF LABOR STATISTICS : Average Energy Prices, Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue – September 2020
PU
03:19pEU tells Britain to give ground to secure trade deal, UK to respond Friday
RE
03:17pWall Street drops as investors face stimulus impasse
RE
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1EXCLUSIVE: Trump administration to consider adding China's Ant Group to trade blacklist - sources
2UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD SE : UNIBAIL RODAMCO WESTFIELD : Shareholder revolt over rights issue at Unibail-Rod..
3ANALYSIS: Stepped up Chinese scrutiny increases investment risk of 'Beast' Ant
4HANG SENG : Virus, stimulus angst hit world stocks as safe U.S. dollar shines
5ROLLS-ROYCE HOLDINGS PLC : ROLLS ROYCE : prices £2 billion equivalent bond to boost finances

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group