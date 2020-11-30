Log in
TeraRecon Expands Change Healthcare Distribution Agreement Adding AI Subscription

11/30/2020 | 05:00am EST
DURHAM, N.C., Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TeraRecon, the leading provider of AI-driven advanced visualization solutions, today announced the expansion of their distribution offering to Change Healthcare customers for their AI-powered Intuition Subscription. As one of the major Enterprise Imaging providers to extend this new offering, Change Healthcare will empower customers to take advantage of flexible purchasing terms while deploying multi-specialty, enterprise-wide advanced imaging decision support to their organization.

TeraRecon’s new subscription offering, Intuition Titanium, brings customers a consolidated and scalable 3D imaging solution that delivers AI-powered advanced visualization workflows. The subscription includes the company’s full Eureka AI Clinical Platform, which also gives customers the unique ability to include best-of-breed 3rd party AI algorithms or in-house research innovations as part of their PACS workflow.

“Change Healthcare’s customers have an exciting new path forward,” said John Danahy, TeraRecon’s Chief Revenue Officer. “They will be able to offer their radiology departments, and every imaging-dependent specialist in their health system, a seamless, consistent, and powerful AI-driven interpretation experience that brings new insights into their workflow and drives better patient outcomes.”

“Our goal is to empower providers to deliver the best care possible within an efficient workflow,” said Tracy Byers, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Enterprise Imaging, Change Healthcare. ”By expanding our agreement with TeraRecon, we will help support better outcomes by bringing the power of their innovative advanced visualization capabilities to radiologists and cardiologists.”

Released in Q3 2020, the new offering has seen wide conversion interest and adoption from the existing TeraRecon customer base. It has removed barriers of entry for new customers looking to adopt an AI-driven imaging strategy. To explore all that the new subscription has to offer, visit www.terarecon.com. TeraRecon’s latest advanced visualization and artificial intelligence technologies will be exhibited during the upcoming Radiological Society of North America’s 2020 Annual Scientific Virtual Session from Sunday, November 29th – Saturday, December 5th.

About TeraRecon: TeraRecon is a leader in medical advanced visualization and artificial intelligence solutions. Their flagship product, Intuition, is the 2020 KLAS category leader for advanced visualization and holds the number one market share for US 3D imaging. Recently acquired by SymphonyAI Group, TeraRecon is one of seven portfolio companies and is strategically focused on AI-driven innovation in healthcare. The company continues to innovate ahead of customer demand and has most recently developed sophisticated healthcare-focused artificial intelligence platform solutions unlike any in the world today. As a company with a 20-year history of innovation, TeraRecon’s mission is to continuously redefine medical advanced visualization by leveraging artificial intelligence to improve patient care. Website: www.terarecon.com.

Contact Marketing at info@terarecon.com and 650.372.1100

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1ec34891-55c2-489a-a3e1-b4ebc3a420b9


© GlobeNewswire 2020
