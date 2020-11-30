Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

TeraRecon Launches NVIDIA-Powered Clinical Training Cloud for Global Education

11/30/2020 | 05:00am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DURHAM, N.C., Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TeraRecon, the leading provider of AI-driven advanced visualization solutions, today announced the debut of their Clinical Training Cloud for affordable imaging-based education initiatives across the US and Europe. As a technology partner of TeraRecon, NVIDIA has supported the effort by contributing powerful image rendering and AI processing resources to the infrastructure for premium 3D system performance and scalability.

The TeraRecon Clinical Training Cloud was created to address the need for widely distributed remote access to advanced visualization tools in support of physician and technologist education. The cloud-based system provides users access to the full suite of multi-specialty advanced visualization workflows within TeraRecon’s Intuition, enabling real-time post processing and on-demand performance.

TeraRecon has been widely adopted for many years by physician-led cardiac and vascular training courses and fellowships around the globe. The all-new Clinical Training Cloud has expanded TeraRecon’s reach to serve the diverse needs of its customers and industry partners, most recently with HeartFlow, to educate physicians about coronary CTA and FFRct, and Penn Medicine.

Lance Scott, Chief Commercial Officer, HeartFlow commented, “Our work with TeraRecon recognizes the important role that advanced diagnostic tools, artificial intelligence, and cloud solutions play in driving the full adoption of new high-impact imaging modalities.”

“Cloud has emerged as the new medium for technology and is growing in popularity with the healthcare community,” said Dr. Mona Flores, Global Head of Medical AI at NVIDIA. “Given the current remote access state of global healthcare, NVIDIA feels it is imperative to empower clinicians to support continuing education for the medical imaging community, and TeraRecon’s Clinical Training Cloud Platform achieves that goal.”

To learn more about TeraRecon’s Clinical Training Cloud, contact info@terarecon.com.

About TeraRecon: TeraRecon is a leader in medical advanced visualization and artificial intelligence solutions. Their flagship product, Intuition, is the 2020 KLAS category leader for advanced visualization and holds the number one market share for US 3D imaging. Recently acquired by SymphonyAI Group, TeraRecon is one of seven portfolio companies and is strategically focused on AI-driven innovation in healthcare. The company continues to innovate ahead of customer demand and has most recently developed sophisticated healthcare-focused artificial intelligence platform solutions unlike any in the world today. As a company with a 20-year history of innovation, TeraRecon’s mission is to continuously redefine medical advanced visualization by leveraging artificial intelligence to improve patient care. Website: www.terarecon.com

Contact Marketing at info@terarecon.com and 650.372.1100 

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f5bf313b-81e0-4ee8-bd14-4986e9012d16


Primary Logo

TeraRecon Launches NVIDIA-Powered Clinical Training Cloud for Global Education

TeraRecon Launches NVIDIA-Powered Clinical Training Cloud for Global Education

© GlobeNewswire 2020
Latest news "Companies"
10:08aEFFNETPLATTFORMEN : S&P confirms SBB's investment grade rating - SBB sees the possibility of a rating upgrade of S&P in connection with the Q4 report
AQ
10:07aTENAGA NASIONAL : Employees provident fund board reference no cs2-30112020-00019
PU
10:07aDOXEE S P A : TitleDisclosure of the Purchase of Own Shares
PU
10:07aTENAGA NASIONAL : Kumpulan wang persaraan (diperbadankan) reference no. cs2-30112020-00027
PU
10:06aNATIONAL GRID : Four States Plunged Into Darkness As National Grid Collapses
AQ
10:06aBEST CYBER MONDAY GARMIN WATCH DEALS 2020 : Fenix 6, Forerunner 235, vivoactive 4 & More Savings Tracked by Saver Trends
BU
10:06aDJI MAVIC CYBER MONDAY DEALS (2020) : Top Mavic Mini, Air 2, Pro & More Savings Published by Save Bubble
BU
10:05aIQIYI : RiCH BOOM Makes Global Debut as the First Chinese Virtual Idol to Appear on MTV Video Music Awards Japan
PR
10:05aACCSYS TECHNOLOGIES : 30 Nov - Half Year Results 2020/21
PU
10:05a​UNEMPLOYMENT RATE : October 2020
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : Exclusive-Alibaba, Tencent put talks to buy iQIYI stake on hold due to price, regul..
2GAUSSIN SA : GAUSSIN : and PLUG POWER announce a strategic partnership to develop hydrogen-powered transportat..
3CNOOC LIMITED : EXCLUSIVE: Trump to add China's SMIC and CNOOC to defence blacklist - sources
4S&P GLOBAL INC. : S&P Global Nears Deal to Buy IHS Markit -- Update
5China grants Tesla green light to start selling Shanghai-made Model Y SUV

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ