Tereos announces the divestiture of its stake in starch activities in China to the YKA Group

Paris, September 15th, 2021

Tereos Group announces the divestiture

of its stake in starch activities in China to the YKA Group

As part of its new strategy presented in June 2021, Tereos cooperative group announced its intent to refocus on its three main activities and reduce its debt.

In this context, Tereos announces that it is divesting its 49% stakes in two Chinese starch joint ventures initiated in 2012 and 2013 to its joint venture partner, the YKA Group, an agro-industrial group headquartered in China.

This transaction is subject to antitrust authorities' approval.

About Tereos

With a long-term vision of valuing agricultural raw materials and developing quality products for the food, health and renewable energy sectors, Tereos is a leader in the sugar, alcohol and starch markets. The Group's commitments to society and the environment contribute to the company's performance in the long term while strengthening its contribution as a responsible player. The cooperative group Tereos is a union of more than 12,000 Cooperative members and has recognized know-how in the processing of beet, sugarcane, cereals, and potatoes. Through 48 industrial sites, a presence in 18 countries and the commitment of its 23,000 employees, Tereos supports its customers close to their markets with a broad and complementary range of products. In 2020/21, the Group posted €4.3 bn turnover.

About YKA Group

Yihai Kerry Arawana Holdings Co., Ltd. ("YKA Group") is an important agricultural and food products processing enterprise in China with more than 60 production bases in China at the end of 2020. It is mainly involved in industries such as oilseed crushing, edible oil refining, specialty fats, oleochemicals, processing of corn, wheat and soybean, sustainable multi-stage processing of rice, food and beverage, grain and oil technology R&D. Its products cover fields like small package edible oil, rice, flour, fine dried noodles, rice noodles, soymilk, special grains and oils for the catering industry, food raw and supplementary materials, and oleochemicals. The YKA Group has also established a distribution network with wide outlets, point and sphere integration, and unimpeded channels in the country, to serve the consumers comprehensively.

