Teridion Partners With Deutsche Telekom to Bring Superior Internet to Telekom's Enterprise Customers

TEL AVIV, Israel, Jan. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teridion announces a new partnership with telecom giant Deutsche Telekom. Teridion's multi-cloud based WAN as a Service solution will be added to the tier-1 Telekom's backbone as part of their efforts to offer Internet service that matches the changing Enterprise needs. Teridion's solution will ensure that Telekom's enterprise customers enjoy reliable, fast Internet connectivity for their offices and remote employees around the world.

Underlining the strategic importance of this partnership, the Telekom Innovation Pool, Deutsche Telekom's strategic investment fund advised by Deutsche Telekom Capital Partners, is taking a minority equity stake in Teridion.

"Teridion's global network is ideal for communication service providers adapting their infrastructure to the future, where enterprise applications need to be optimized and consumed by people working globally, in the offices and at home. Our ability to address the challenges of today's enterprises, with an SLA guaranteed service, global reach and interoperability, make us an ideal partner. We are excited to partner with Telekom as part of their Enterprise offering. Deutsche Telekom is known for its highly reliable services. Teridion's network will enable Telekom to deliver a high-performance Internet connection to its enterprise customers globally."

Yaron Ravkaie - CEO of Teridion

"At Telekom we are keen to create the best products for our customers. To do this, we count on reliable partners with innovative solutions; and that is exactly what Teridion brings to the table. This partnership allows us to extend our Tier 1 infrastructure with Teridion's cloud-native, virtual backbone. As a result, we are able to offer a top-of-the-line and worldwide Internet service that guarantees performance SLAs."

Peter Arbitter - SVP Portfolio- & Product-Management, SVP Business Unit SD-X - Enterprise Customers at Telekom Deutschland GmbH

About Teridion

Teridion is a reliably fast, global WAN as a service solution that improves enterprise connectivity. It guarantees consistently good Internet performance. Teridion's solution solves for inter-site activity, remote users, and site to SaaS connectivity. The multi-cloud solution is built using the infrastructure of more than 25 cloud providers. Teridion operates a global network with 500 virtual access points of presence enabling optimized traffic routing across the globe using a sophisticated, patented algorithm. They can connect to any edge device, acting as a perfect partner for system integrators, managed service providers and resellers who build connectivity packages for enterprises.

