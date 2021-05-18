Term Sheet Re-open FR BMI Notes 2025 May 2021

$4,000,000,000.00

$1,000.00

Three (3) Years, Eleven Months

To be Determined by Competitive Bidding

To be Determined by Competitive Bidding

April 27, 2025

Fixed at 4.50% p.a.

The first interest payment will become due and payable on October 27, 2021. Thereafter; interest will be due and payable half-yearly on April 27 and October 27, at the fixed interest rate of 4.50% p.a., until maturity on April 27, 2025.

Taxable

Registered and transferable

Investors may subscribe using their designated brokers through the JamClear-CSD for the purchase of the Notes.

Competitive and Non-Competitive bidding by Auction. Bids allotted on a non-competitive basis will be settled at the weighted average price for the successfully allotted competitive bids.