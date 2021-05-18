Term Sheet Re-open FR BMI Notes 2034 May 2021

$6,000,000,000.00
$1,000.00
Thirteen (13) Years, Five Months
To be Determined by Competitive Bidding
To be Determined by Competitive Bidding
October 29, 2034
Fixed at 5.80% p.a.
The first interest payment will become due and payable on October 29, 2021. Thereafter; interest will be due and payable half-yearly on April 29 and October 29, at the fixed interest rate of 5.80% p.a., until maturity on October 29, 2034.
Taxable
Registered and transferable
Investors may subscribe using their designated brokers through the JamClear-CSD for the purchase of the Notes.
Competitive and Non-Competitive bidding by Auction. Bids allotted on a non-competitive basis will be settled at the weighted average price for the successfully allotted competitive bids.
$300,000,000.00
The Notes will be registered in an electronic format in the Jamaica Clearing and Settlement Assured in Real Time, Central Securities Depository (JamClear-CSD) at the Bank of Jamaica.