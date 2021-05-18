Log in
Term Sheet Re-open FR BMI Notes 2034 May 2021

05/18/2021 | 12:42pm EDT
RE-OPENINGOF GOVERNMENT OF JAMAICA

Fixed Rate 5.80% Benchmark Investment Note - Due 2034

ISSUER

GOVERNMENT OF JAMAICA

AUTHORITY

The Public Debt Management Act, 2012 as amended

PURPOSE

To finance the Government's budgetary requirements

SUBSCRIPTION DATE

May 21, 2021

SETTLEMENT DATE

May 26, 2021

ISSUE STANDARD

JMG201900289

IDENTIFICATION NUMBER

(ISIN)

OFFER VOLUME

MINIMUM BID AMOUNT

TENOR

YIELD TO MATURITY

PRICE

MATURITY

INTEREST RATE

INTEREST PAYMENT

TAXATION

INSTRUMENT TYPE

SUBSCRIPTION MECHANISM

SUBSCRIPTION METHOD

NON-COMPETITIVE AMOUNT

REGISTRAR

$6,000,000,000.00

$1,000.00

Thirteen (13) Years, Five Months

To be Determined by Competitive Bidding

To be Determined by Competitive Bidding

October 29, 2034

Fixed at 5.80% p.a.

The first interest payment will become due and payable on October 29, 2021. Thereafter; interest will be due and payable half-yearly on April 29 and October 29, at the fixed interest rate of 5.80% p.a., until maturity on October 29, 2034.

Taxable

Registered and transferable

Investors may subscribe using their designated brokers through the JamClear-CSD for the purchase of the Notes.

Competitive and Non-Competitive bidding by Auction. Bids allotted on a non-competitive basis will be settled at the weighted average price for the successfully allotted competitive bids.

$300,000,000.00

The Notes will be registered in an electronic format in the Jamaica Clearing and Settlement Assured in Real Time, Central Securities Depository (JamClear-CSD) at the Bank of Jamaica.

PRUDENTIAL TREATMENT

BUSINESS DAY

PAYING AGENT

GOVERNING LAW & JURISDICTION

OPTIONAL REDEMPTION

APPLICATIONS

Will not qualify to be counted as a liquid asset

In the event that a payment day occurs on a day other than a business day, such payments will be made on the next business day

Bank of Jamaica

Jamaica

Non Call Life

All applications/tenders from Brokers, Primary Dealers and Commercial Banks should be made to the Bank of Jamaica through the Jamaica Clearing and Settlement Assured in Real Time, Central Securities Depository (JamClear-CSD) between the hours of 9:00a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Friday, May 21, 2021.

Darlene Morrison

Financial Secretary

Ministry of Finance & the Public Service

May 17, 2021

Bank of Jamaica published this content on 18 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 May 2021 16:41:04 UTC.


HOT NEWS