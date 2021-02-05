Log in
Term Sheet T Bill 182 days due August 2021

02/05/2021 | 03:39pm EST
GOVERNMENT OF JAMAICA

182-day Treasury Bill - Due August 13, 2021

ISSUER

GOVERNMENT OF JAMAICA

AUTHORITY

The Public Debt Management Act, 2012 as amended

PURPOSE

To finance the Government's budgetary requirements

SUBSCRIPTION DATE

February 10, 2021

SETTLEMENT DATE

February 12, 2021

ISSUE STANDARD IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (ISIN)

OFFER VOLUME MINIMUM BID AMOUNT TENOR

YIELD TO MATURITY PRICE

MATURITY

INTEREST PAYMENT

TAXATION

INSTRUMENT TYPE

SUBSCRIPTION MECHANISM

SUBSCRIPTION METHOD

REGISTRAR

PRUDENTIAL TREATMENT

BUSINESS DAY

PAYING AGENT

GOVERNING LAW &

JURISDICTION

OPTIONAL REDEMPTION

APPLICATIONS

JMG202100053

$700,000,000.00

$5,000.00

182 days

To be Determined by Competitive Bidding

To be Determined by Competitive Bidding

August 13, 2021

Interest will be paid at maturity on August 13, 2021.

Taxable

Registered and transferable

Investors may subscribe using their designated brokers through the JamClear-CSD for the purchase of the Notes.

Competitive and Non-Competitive bidding by Auction. Bids allotted on a non-competitive basis will be settled at the weighted average price for the successfully allotted competitive bids.

The Notes will be registered in an electronic format in the Jamaica Clearing and Settlement Assured in Real Time, Central Securities Depository (JamClear-CSD) at the Bank of Jamaica.

Will qualify to be counted as a liquid asset.

In the event that a payment day occurs on a day other than a business day, such payments will be made on the next business day.

Bank of Jamaica

Jamaica

Non Call Life

All applications/tenders from Brokers, Primary Dealers and Commercial Banks should be made to the Bank of Jamaica through the JamClear Central Securities Depository (JamClear®-CSD) between the hours of 9:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. on Wednesday, February 10, 2021.Settlement will be effected via accounts in the JamClear® Real-time Gross Settlement system [JamClear®-RTGS] at the Bank of Jamaica.

Dian Black

Ministry of Finance & the Public Service

February 4, 2021

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Bank of Jamaica published this content on 05 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 February 2021 20:38:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
