Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Term Sheet for BOJ FR 3 year US Dollar Indexed Note 2024A 4 Jan 2021

01/04/2021 | 02:00pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

3.00% US-INDEXED NOTE 2024A

ISIN: JMB202100013

ISSUER

Bank of Jamaica

OFFER VOLUME

USD55,000,000 .00

ISSUE DATE

11 January 2021

11- January - 13 January 2021

SUBSCRIPTION DATES

However, the Bank of Jamaica reserves the right to close this

offer before 12:30 pm on Wednesday, 13 January 2021.

11 Jan-21 100.000000

SUBSCRIPTION PRICES/$100 (for each

12-Jan-21 100.008219

day of the subscription period)

13-Jan-21 100.016438

SUBSCRIPTION CURRENCY

USD

Payable in JMD using the 10-day moving average buying

SETTLEMENT CURRENCY

exchange rate applicable on Monday, 11 January 2021 i.e. the rate

published on Friday, 08 January 2021.

TENOR

Three years

MATURITY DATE

11 January 2024

COUPON

Fixed at 3.00% p.a.

The first installment of interest will be due on 12 April 2021, and

INTEREST PAYMENT

will be calculated at the Coupon from the Issue Date. Thereafter

interest will be paid quarterly on 11 July, 11 October, 11 January

and 11 April. The final payment becomes due at maturity on 11

January 2024.

CURRENCY OF PAYMENT

All payments of principal and interest will be made in Jamaica

Dollars.

RATE OF EXCHANGE FOR PAYMENT OF

The 10-day moving average selling rate, applicable on the date of

PRINCIPAL AND INTEREST

payment.

BUSINESS DAY

In the event that a payment day occurs on a day other than a

business day, such payment will be made on the next business

day.

TAXATION

Interest on this instrument is subject to the withholding of taxes.

Applications will be received via JamClear®-CSD between the

APPLICATION PROCESSING

hours of 9:30 am to 12:30 pm and settlement will be effected via

JamClear®-RTGS accounts held at Bank of Jamaica.

ENTITLEMENT PROCEEDS

Interest and principal payments will be effected through accounts

housed in the JamClear®-RTGS on the payment date.

REGISTRATION OF SECURITIES

Issued and registered in the JamClear®-CSD, which is the only

legal Registrar for the securities issued.

The Bank of Jamaica reserves the right to effect prepayment

operations on this instrument in full or in any part thereof.

Prepayment may be effected at any date after the Issue Date with

depositors being provided with a Notice of Prepayment of not

less than one (1) month prior to the date of prepayment. Such

PREPAYMENT OPTION

Notice will be disseminated via a News Release issued to the

public via the electronic media and via the Bank's website

www.boj.org.jm. For prepayment, beneficial holders on register

as at the record date for the specified date of prepayment will

receive principal and accrued interest from the last interest

payment date up to the date of prepayment.

MINIMUM BID SIZE

The minimum value for applications is US$10,000.00.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Bank of Jamaica published this content on 04 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 January 2021 18:59:04 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
02:07pKC George Joins Middleburg Communities to Head Attainable Housing Strategies
PR
02:06pAmazon, Berkshire, JPMorgan healthcare joint venture to shut business next month
RE
02:06pThe 13th OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting to reconvene on 5 January
PU
02:05pInfinity Skin Care Joins Epiphany Dermatology
PR
02:04pONCONOVA THERAPEUTICS : 14a
PU
02:04pFRANKLIN UNIVERSAL TRUST : Templeton Global Income Fund (“GIM”) Announces Distribution
PU
02:04pINTERNATIONAL BANCSHARES : IBC Bank News | Executive Vice President Gerald "Gerry" Schwebel Receives Aem San Antonio Legacy Award
PU
02:04pSAGE : Accounting Today Honors Three Sage Leaders on Its 2020 List of the 'Top 100 Most Influential People in Accounting'
PU
02:04pALLSTATE : Closes Acquisition of National General Holdings Corp.
BU
02:03pWall Street places bet on solid revenue growth for Airbnb, DoorDash
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 : A 2021 VISION: what every fund manager is buying (or selling)
2Jack Ma's disappearing act fuels speculation about billionaire's whereabouts
3DOW JONES 30 : S&P 500, Dow tumble from record highs on nerves over Georgia runoff elections
4DONGFENG MOTOR GROUP COMPANY LIMITED : Fiat Chrysler, Peugeot get green light for $52 billion carmaker
5Bitcoin slumps, slamming brakes on New Year rally

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ