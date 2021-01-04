Term Sheet for BOJ FR 3 year US Dollar Indexed Note 2024A 4 Jan 2021

|
3.00% US-INDEXED NOTE 2024A
|
ISIN: JMB202100013
|
|
|
ISSUER
|
Bank of Jamaica
|
|
|
|
OFFER VOLUME
|
USD55,000,000 .00
|
|
|
ISSUE DATE
|
11 January 2021
|
|
|
|
11- January - 13 January 2021
|
SUBSCRIPTION DATES
|
However, the Bank of Jamaica reserves the right to close this
|
offer before 12:30 pm on Wednesday, 13 January 2021.
|
|
|
|
|
11 Jan-21 100.000000
|
SUBSCRIPTION PRICES/$100 (for each
|
12-Jan-21 100.008219
|
day of the subscription period)
|
13-Jan-21 100.016438
|
|
|
SUBSCRIPTION CURRENCY
|
USD
|
|
|
|
Payable in JMD using the 10-day moving average buying
|
SETTLEMENT CURRENCY
|
exchange rate applicable on Monday, 11 January 2021 i.e. the rate
|
|
published on Friday, 08 January 2021.
|
TENOR
|
Three years
|
|
|
MATURITY DATE
|
11 January 2024
|
|
|
COUPON
|
Fixed at 3.00% p.a.
|
|
|
|
The first installment of interest will be due on 12 April 2021, and
|
INTEREST PAYMENT
|
will be calculated at the Coupon from the Issue Date. Thereafter
|
interest will be paid quarterly on 11 July, 11 October, 11 January
|
|
|
and 11 April. The final payment becomes due at maturity on 11
|
|
January 2024.
|
CURRENCY OF PAYMENT
|
All payments of principal and interest will be made in Jamaica
|
Dollars.
|
|
|
|
RATE OF EXCHANGE FOR PAYMENT OF
|
The 10-day moving average selling rate, applicable on the date of
|
PRINCIPAL AND INTEREST
|
payment.
|
|
|
BUSINESS DAY
|
In the event that a payment day occurs on a day other than a
|
|
business day, such payment will be made on the next business
|
|
day.
|
TAXATION
|
Interest on this instrument is subject to the withholding of taxes.
|
|
|
|
|
Applications will be received via JamClear®-CSD between the
|
APPLICATION PROCESSING
|
hours of 9:30 am to 12:30 pm and settlement will be effected via
|
|
JamClear®-RTGS accounts held at Bank of Jamaica.
|
ENTITLEMENT PROCEEDS
|
Interest and principal payments will be effected through accounts
|
housed in the JamClear®-RTGS on the payment date.
|
|
|
|
REGISTRATION OF SECURITIES
|
Issued and registered in the JamClear®-CSD, which is the only
|
legal Registrar for the securities issued.
|
|
|
|
|
The Bank of Jamaica reserves the right to effect prepayment
|
|
operations on this instrument in full or in any part thereof.
|
|
Prepayment may be effected at any date after the Issue Date with
|
|
depositors being provided with a Notice of Prepayment of not
|
|
less than one (1) month prior to the date of prepayment. Such
|
PREPAYMENT OPTION
|
Notice will be disseminated via a News Release issued to the
|
|
public via the electronic media and via the Bank's website
|
|
www.boj.org.jm. For prepayment, beneficial holders on register
|
|
as at the record date for the specified date of prepayment will
|
|
receive principal and accrued interest from the last interest
|
|
payment date up to the date of prepayment.
|
MINIMUM BID SIZE
|
The minimum value for applications is US$10,000.00.
|
|