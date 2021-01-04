Term Sheet for BOJ FR 3 year US Dollar Indexed Note 2024A 4 Jan 2021

3.00% US-INDEXED NOTE 2024A

ISIN: JMB202100013

ISSUER Bank of Jamaica

OFFER VOLUME USD55,000,000 .00

ISSUE DATE 11 January 2021

11- January - 13 January 2021

SUBSCRIPTION DATES However, the Bank of Jamaica reserves the right to close this

offer before 12:30 pm on Wednesday, 13 January 2021.

11 Jan-21 100.000000

SUBSCRIPTION PRICES/$100 (for each 12-Jan-21 100.008219

day of the subscription period) 13-Jan-21 100.016438

SUBSCRIPTION CURRENCY USD

Payable in JMD using the 10-day moving average buying

SETTLEMENT CURRENCY exchange rate applicable on Monday, 11 January 2021 i.e. the rate

published on Friday, 08 January 2021.

TENOR Three years

MATURITY DATE 11 January 2024

COUPON Fixed at 3.00% p.a.

The first installment of interest will be due on 12 April 2021, and

INTEREST PAYMENT will be calculated at the Coupon from the Issue Date. Thereafter

interest will be paid quarterly on 11 July, 11 October, 11 January

and 11 April. The final payment becomes due at maturity on 11

January 2024.

CURRENCY OF PAYMENT All payments of principal and interest will be made in Jamaica

Dollars.

RATE OF EXCHANGE FOR PAYMENT OF The 10-day moving average selling rate, applicable on the date of

PRINCIPAL AND INTEREST payment.

BUSINESS DAY In the event that a payment day occurs on a day other than a

business day, such payment will be made on the next business

day.

TAXATION Interest on this instrument is subject to the withholding of taxes.

Applications will be received via JamClear®-CSD between the

APPLICATION PROCESSING hours of 9:30 am to 12:30 pm and settlement will be effected via

JamClear®-RTGS accounts held at Bank of Jamaica.

ENTITLEMENT PROCEEDS Interest and principal payments will be effected through accounts

housed in the JamClear®-RTGS on the payment date.

REGISTRATION OF SECURITIES Issued and registered in the JamClear®-CSD, which is the only

legal Registrar for the securities issued.

The Bank of Jamaica reserves the right to effect prepayment

operations on this instrument in full or in any part thereof.

Prepayment may be effected at any date after the Issue Date with

depositors being provided with a Notice of Prepayment of not

less than one (1) month prior to the date of prepayment. Such

PREPAYMENT OPTION Notice will be disseminated via a News Release issued to the

public via the electronic media and via the Bank's website

www.boj.org.jm. For prepayment, beneficial holders on register

as at the record date for the specified date of prepayment will

receive principal and accrued interest from the last interest

payment date up to the date of prepayment.