Termez international trade center: services will be provided on a “single window” basis

11/21/2020 | 04:07pm EST
On the basis of the Termez Free economic zone (Termez FEZ), the Termez international trade center (Termez ITC) is being created, which will have an infrastructure for storage, transportation and other modern services for producers, exporters and buyers.

Within a month, the territories of the FEZ and ITC Termez will be delineated, development programs for the new zone will be approved, the procedure for import and export of goods, customs clearance, sales of products, as well as entry, stay and exit - for foreigners and transport.

One of the features of the legal regime of ITC Termez will be the provision of a number of basic services on the principle of a 'single window' and using interactive mechanisms. Services include customs, tax, certification, phytosanitary, veterinary, transport, banking, currency exchange and mobile communications, medical and hotel services, car maintenance, and others. In addition, citizens of Afghanistan, as well as other countries and stateless persons entering from the territory of Afghanistan, may not apply for entry visas (pass personal and passport control) and stay for 10 days without temporary registration.

A working group has been formed for the development of the Termez FEZ, the Termez ITC and the Sergeli Industrial Park SIZ (small industrial zone). It will engage in attracting potential investors, interagency coordination, and development of external engineering, communications, and transport infrastructure in these territories. In order to ensure the financing of the Termez shopping center and the Sergeli Industrial Park, the Government will allocate 5 billion soums from the reserve Fund to their directorates for the formation of authorized funds, and the reconstruction and development Fund will issue loans to the khokimiyats of Surkhandarya region and Tashkent for the construction of necessary facilities - 20 million US dollars and 40 million US dollars, respectively.

Constructed and commissioned objects are sold to bidders at open auctions organized by the directorates of these zones, or transferred to leasing, the procedure and cost of which is determined by the working group. The proceeds from this will be used to repay loans.

https://dunyo.info/

Disclaimer

UzAFI – State Investment Committee of the Republic of Uzbekistan published this content on 21 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 November 2020 21:06:01 UTC
11/21/2020 | 04:07pm EST
