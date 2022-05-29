Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Terminally ill whale adrift in Seine to be euthanised after failed rescue bid

05/29/2022 | 01:07pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: An orca swims in the Seine river

PARIS (Reuters) - An ailing killer whale adrift in France's River Seine will be euthanised after a plan to guide it back to sea failed and scientists concluded it was in agonising pain and terminally ill, the local prefecture said on Sunday.

The 4-metre (13-foot) orca, identified as a male, was first spotted at the mouth of the Seine on May 16 between the port of Le Havre and the town of Honfleur in Normandy, before it swam dozens of miles upstream to reach west of the city of Rouen.

Following a meeting with national and international scientists, including marine mammal specialists, the local prefecture tried on Saturday to guide the whale back to the sea with a drone while emitting orca sounds.

But the whale responded "erratically" and "incoherently" to the sound stimuli, the prefecture of the Seine maritime area said in a statement. Sound recording of the whale captured what they said was akin to distress calls by the animal.

"The attempt to bring back the whale to sea having failed, and to prevent adding to it stress levels, a decision was made to stop the intervention in the evening," it said.

Scientists reviewed pictures and data from the intervention and concluded that the animal was suffering from mucormycosis, or black fungus, a disease seen in whales in North America but that had not been observed in Europe yet.

After infecting the skin of weakened animals, the disease can spread to the heart, lungs and brain, which explained the whale's disorientated behaviour, the prefecture said. It added that the disease seemed very advanced in this case and was probably causing the whale major suffering.

"In these conditions, the expert group concluded unanimously that the only possible solution was to euthanise the animal to end his suffering and, also, to carry out advanced analysis of the disease it is carrying," the prefecture added.

Experts from the French office for biodiversity (OFB) as well as the Sea Shepherd NGO were among the specialists involved in the failed rescue operation.

(Reporting by Michel Rose; Editing by Tomasz Janowski)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:22pGeorgia boat crash kills five, man arrested for boating impaired
RE
02:17pColombians head to polls in divisive presidential election
RE
02:10pFlag-waving Israelis take to streets, skirmishes erupt in Al-Aqsa mosque
RE
02:09pFlag-waving Israelis take to streets, skirmishes erupt in Al-Aqsa mosque
RE
01:57pEU fails to agree on Russia oil embargo, to try again Monday before summit
RE
01:52pBiden grieves with Texas town after latest U.S. school shooting
RE
01:51pBiden grieves with Texas town after latest U.S. school shooting
RE
01:47p AADHAR : India withdraws warning on national biometric ID after online panic
RE
01:31pTrial begins for Sudanese protesters accused of killing police officer
RE
01:08pJustice Department to review law enforcement response to Texas shooting
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Hong Kong Investment Promotion Chief visits Middle East and Europe to p..
2Stock rally fanned by hopes of Fed 'past peak hawkishness'
3Serbia's Vucic says agreed 3-year gas supply contract with Putin
4Russia's Gazprom continues shipping gas to Europe via Ukraine
5Business lobby sees 2% hit on Italy's GDP if Russia stops gas

HOT NEWS