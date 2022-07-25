Terminals at California's third-busiest port resume regular hours on Monday
07/25/2022 | 12:12pm EDT
LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Marine terminals at California's Port of Oakland reopened for regular weekday hours on Monday after independent truckers, formally ended a week-long protest of the state's new "gig worker" law that stranded cargo on ships, docks and warehouses, worsening U.S. supply chain snarls.
"All of our marine terminals are open this morning and operations are normal," a port spokesman said on Monday.