Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Termination vote for Uvalde schools police chief called off

07/22/2022 | 06:58pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Pete Arredonde political signs are seen in Uvalde, Texas

(Reuters) - The school board in Uvalde, Texas, said on Friday it has postponed a vote on whether to fire the school district police chief criticized for his handling of the shooting rampage that killed 19 children and two teachers, but the chief has been suspended from duty in the meantime.

The Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District Board of Trustees has been scheduled to consider the employment fate of Pete Arredondo during a special meeting on Saturday, according to a public agenda for the meeting posted earlier in the week.

The seven-member board had planned to confer in closed session with the school district's lawyer before voting on whether to terminate Arredondo from his post "for good cause," as recommended by Superintendent Hal Harrell, the agenda showed.

But the school district revised its website on Friday saying the session had been canceled "in conformity with due process requirements" and at the request of Arredondo's attorney, with the meeting still to be held at an unspecified later date.

"During this interim period, as allowed under law, Chief Arredondo shall be on unpaid administrative leave," the statement added.

Neither school district officials nor Arredondo's attorney, George Hyde, immediately responded to Reuters' requests for comment.

Arredondo, who according to the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) acted as "incident commander" in charge of law enforcement's response to the May 24 mass shooting at Robb Elementary School, resigned his seat on the Uvalde City Council this month.

Parents of children slain and injured in the shooting demanded that Arredondo be dismissed during a July 18 school board meeting in Uvalde, the small town in Texas Hill Country about 80 miles west of San Antonio.

He has come under scathing criticism since DPS officials disclosed weeks ago that 19 officers waited for an hour in a hallway outside adjoining classrooms where the gunman was holed up with his victims before a U.S. Border Patrol-led tactical team finally made entry and killed the suspect. [L2N2XJ12R]

DPS officials have said Arredondo chose to hold off on sending officers in to neutralize the suspect sooner, believing the immediate threat to students had abated after an initial burst of gunfire in the classrooms.

According to DPS, Arredondo hesitated even as two fourth-grade girls cowering inside the classrooms placed frantic, whispered cellphone calls to emergency-911 dispatchers pleading for police to send help.

Arredondo, who oversaw a six-member police force before he was placed on leave, has said he never considered himself the incident commander and that he did not order police to hold back on storming the suspect's position.

(Reporting by Steve Gorman in Los Angeles; Editing by David Gregorio)

By Steve Gorman


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07/22Thai PM survives 4th no-confidence vote in parliament
RE
07/22Thai PM survives no-confidence vote in parliament - live vote count
RE
07/22Shinzo Abe's suspected assassin to undergo psychiatric evaluation - media
RE
07/22Shinzo Abe's suspected assassin to undergo psychiatric evaluation - media
RE
07/22'Baked Alaska' pleads guilty to misdemeanor for role in U.S. Capitol riot
RE
07/22SpaceX rockets past yearly launch record
RE
07/22Mainland China reports 817 new COVID cases for July 22 vs 1,011 day earlier
RE
07/22Libya to increase oil production to 1.2 million bpd in two weeks - NOC
RE
07/22Uber admits covering up 2016 hacking, avoids prosecution in U.S. settlement
RE
07/22Boy Scouts of America and Girl Scouts settle trademark dispute over co-ed scouting
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1T-Mobile to pay $350 million in settlement over massive hacking
2Flower One Reports Q1-22 Financial Results
3General Announcement::Voluntary Unconditional Cash Offer - Despatch of ..
4Shinzo Abe's suspected assassin to undergo psychiatric evaluation - med..
5Rogers says it couldn't have restored emergency services any faster dur..

HOT NEWS