Terms of Reference for the layout of the “Sustainable Tourism Community's Catalogue of Outputs”

In accordance with its mission, the Sustainable Tourism has recently released the 'Sustainable Tourism Community's Catalogue of Outputs' in English and in graphic layout (available here). The catalogue comprises 35 one-page descriptions of 12 Interreg MED Modular Projects outputs, and it shows upon which policy targets our Community is most working on. Every projects' output is described according a fixed template with texts, images and a diagram throughout the catalogue. The written contents of the catalogue have been translated into Spanish, Catalan, French and Italian. The Sustainable Tourism project wishes now to publish the catalogue in Spanish, Catalan, French and Italian and for this UNIMED is calling for an external expert or agency to put the translated version in the same layout of the English version of the 'Sustainable Tourism Community's Catalogue of Outputs'.

The terms of reference are available here.

Deadline for submission

Please send your best offer by 18 th February 2021 to: uni-med@pec.it

18 th February 2021 // submission of the best offer to uni-med@pec.it

25th February 2021 // selection and attribution of the contract

15 th March 2021 // delivering of the Spanish and Catalan versions of the Catalogue

29 th March 2021 // delivering of the French and Italian versions of the Catalogue