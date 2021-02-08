Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Terms of Reference for the layout of the “Sustainable Tourism Community's Catalogue of Outputs”

02/08/2021 | 04:19am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

In accordance with its mission, the Sustainable Tourism has recently released the 'Sustainable Tourism Community's Catalogue of Outputs' in English and in graphic layout (available here). The catalogue comprises 35 one-page descriptions of 12 Interreg MED Modular Projects outputs, and it shows upon which policy targets our Community is most working on. Every projects' output is described according a fixed template with texts, images and a diagram throughout the catalogue. The written contents of the catalogue have been translated into Spanish, Catalan, French and Italian. The Sustainable Tourism project wishes now to publish the catalogue in Spanish, Catalan, French and Italian and for this UNIMED is calling for an external expert or agency to put the translated version in the same layout of the English version of the 'Sustainable Tourism Community's Catalogue of Outputs'.

The terms of reference are available here.

Deadline for submission

Please send your best offer by 18 th February 2021 to: uni-med@pec.it

18 th February 2021 // submission of the best offer to uni-med@pec.it

25th February 2021 // selection and attribution of the contract

15 th March 2021 // delivering of the Spanish and Catalan versions of the Catalogue

29 th March 2021 // delivering of the French and Italian versions of the Catalogue

Disclaimer

Unimed - Unione delle università del Mediterraneo published this content on 08 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 February 2021 09:16:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
02/07DANSKE BANK A/S : Dollar steadies after losses on payrolls
RE
02/07Regular operation
PU
02/07ECKERT & ZIEGLER STRAHLEN UND MEDIZINTECHNIK : & Ziegler Wins Order for Hot Cell Construction from Dutch Research Center
PU
02/07HK ELECTRIC INVESTMENTS AND HK ELECTRIC INVESTMENTS : Expands Relief Measures to Benefit More SMEs and Needy Families
PU
02/07MOMENTUM : Invitation to a presentation of the Momentum Group's Financial Report 2020 (9 months)
AQ
02/07WATURU A/S : Announcement Nr. 59 - Waturu Holding A/S – Resolutions of the extraordinary general meeting
PU
02/07CAMBIUM : Water Tower Fireside Chat Presentation
PU
02/07WATURU A/S : Announcement Nr. 60 - Waturu Holding A/S – New board composition
PU
02/07UNITED INTERNET AG : Gets a Neutral rating from Goldman Sachs
MD
02/07ICON PUBLIC : Launches FIRECREST Safety Letters and Site Question Management Supporting Regulatory Compliance and Increasing Site Support
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1RENESAS ELECTRONICS CORPORATION : Renesas agrees to buy Dialog Semi for $5.9 billion in cash
2PRESSURE GROWS ON HSBC OVER HONG KONG ACTIVIST TED HUI: Times
3SoftBank's Son hails 'golden eggs' as Vision Fund rallies
4Renesas agrees to buy Dialog Semi for $5.9 billion in cash
5APPLE INC. : Apple's Talks With Hyundai Break Down

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ