Terra Vera : Raises $2 Million in Seed Funding Round

AgTech Company Specializing in Non-Toxic, Sustainable Crop Management Oversubscribed Original Goal by 33%, Fueling Commercial Market Expansion

Terra Vera, a revolutionary agricultural technology company offering innovative and environmentally mindful crop management solutions, today announced it has closed a $2 million seed funding round, exceeding its original goal by an additional $500,000 or a 33% oversubscription.

Underscoring Terra Vera’s commitment to sound environmental practices, their key investors include Will Raap, a renowned environmental entrepreneur, founder and Chairman of Gardener’s Supply Company, which is one of the world’s largest online gardening retailers and has also been recognized for its socially responsible business initiatives. Raap is also the founder of the Intervale Center, a nonprofit developing farm- and land-based enterprises that generate economic and social opportunity while protecting natural resources.

Terra Vera will use the newly acquired capital to complete the transition from its proof-of-concept phase, introduced in 2020 through work with select clients, to a full-fledged commercial market rollout of its services and non-toxic crop management technologies. Offering a cost-effective and sustainable approach to rid crops of contaminants while preserving the quality and yield of products, Terra Vera’s electrolysis-based tech is a game-changer for growers in industries including cannabis, wine, beer, food systems and more.

“Since its inception in 2020, Terra Vera has worked diligently to develop cutting-edge technologies to meet the complex, ever-transforming needs of contemporary cultivators and their discerning consumer bases,” said Terra Vera CEO Carlos Perea. “Our company’s accelerated growth and expansion along with this successful, oversubscribed fundraising round reflects investors’ confidence in our capability to transform these industries by offering environmentally conscious solutions to eradicate unwanted pathogens and increase product safety and consumer confidence. We look forward to an auspicious 2021 and expanding our services and systems to cultivators in new states from coast to coast.”

Terra Vera’s new funding round comes on the heels of the company’s official launch in January 2021. The company currently works with clients in Nevada, New Mexico, California, Arizona and Florida. Its systems are scalable for both large and small operations in a variety of grow methods: outdoor, indoor, and greenhouse. In addition, Terra Vera’s experienced team is working closely to ensure their agricultural solutions are compliant with state-specific regulations.

For more information about Terra Vera, its technology and services, please visit terravera.com.

About Terra Vera

Terra Vera was founded to replace conventional pesticides that are damaging the environment and linked to cancer, Alzheimer’s, congenital disabilities, and other serious health issues. Terra Vera is based on a patented technology that mimics nature’s autoimmune systems by converting organic, inert compounds into an antimicrobial solution effective at inactivating many common pathogens, including viruses, bacteria, and fungi. It is completely safe for plants, people, and pets. The solution can be used to remediate and prevent pathogenic outbreaks that can damage or destroy crop value. At the same time, users are able to create a safer work environment, rely less on personal protective equipment, simplify operations, reduce waste, and increase control of key supply chains. The core technology carries a US EPA registration and has been used for decades by the US Department of Defense, US Department of Energy, and in many highly regulated markets across the world. Learn more about Terra Vera at terravera.com and connect on LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

