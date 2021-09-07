Terrafugia Inc. : Launches New Brand and Commercial UAV

Commaris debuts flagship product at Commercial UAV Expo in Las Vegas

Terrafugia Inc. today announces the launch of a new brand, CommarisTM, and the brand’s first product, the SEEKERTM, an innovative, electric, fixed-wing/VTOL hybrid aircraft designed explicitly for autonomous commercial aerial applications. Commaris will debut the SEEKER at the Commercial UAV Expo in Las Vegas from Sept. 7 through Sept. 9.

The SEEKER has a long-endurance capability with more than three hours of flight time without a battery change, saving time and reducing costs while supporting multiple payload configurations at a top speed of over 60 mph. The UAV employs an advanced, fully composite airframe with a wingspan of 15 feet and a payload lifting capability of up to 10 pounds. Its modular design is easy to assemble and disassemble in the field in under three minutes.

"We are very excited to launch our new brand, Commaris, and its first product, the SEEKER. This UAV is designed to perform a wide variety of commercial inspection operations in applications such as power, gas, oil, mapping, agriculture, and security,” said Kevin Colburn, President of Terrafugia and Commaris. “Our team of experienced aviation professionals has created an extremely capable, commercial-grade UAV that, in many situations, will deliver results that typical rotary-wing UAVs or helicopters cannot come close to providing.”

The SEEKER's innovative, aerodynamic design includes powerful but quiet electric motors that help it achieve a noise signature of only 40 decibels on the ground and near-silence at 500 feet AGL. The UAV is the ideal aircraft for security, powerline patrols, and missions operating in noise-sensitive environments, ensuring operations will be completed quickly and quietly.

The SEEKER’s large payload-carrying capability will be customizable with a variety of modular options, such as a 30x optical zoom EO/IR camera for inspection, a 120-megapixel high-resolution camera for terrain mapping and 3D modeling, a six-band multispectral camera designed for precision agriculture analysis, a LiDAR system, a laser methane sensor, or a corona discharge sensor, most of which will feature the ability to stream data to the operator in near-real time.

Commaris will debut the SEEKER during a live demonstration at the UAV Expo's "Beyond The Cage Live Outdoor Flying Demonstrations" taking place on Sept. 7, 2021, at 9:25 a.m. PT at the Henderson Equestrian Park North. Representatives will be available for questions after the demonstration and at the Expo’s exhibitor hall at the Mirage Las Vegas, booth #407.

About Commaris

CommarisTM, a brand of Terrafugia, Inc., delivers unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) for commercial operations in power, gas, oil, mapping, agriculture, security, and more. Its flagship UAV, the SEEKERTM, provides industry-leading flight times with ultra-low noise output, fast and precise vertical takeoff and landing, and dual-GPS systems with automated route planning. The SEEKER’s large payload-carrying capability is customizable with a variety of modular options, such as a 30x optical zoom EO/IR camera for inspection, a 120-megapixel high-resolution camera for terrain mapping and 3D modeling, a six-band multispectral camera designed for precision agriculture analysis, a LiDAR system, a laser methane sensor, or a corona discharge sensor, most of which will feature the ability to stream data to the operator in near-real time. Terrafugia and Commaris are members of the Geely Technology Group. For more information on Commaris, please visit www.Commaris.com.

About Terrafugia

Terrafugia was founded in 2006 with the goal of delivering the world’s first practical flying car. After making steady progress, in 2017, Terrafugia was acquired by the Geely Holding Group and began leveraging contributions from sister companies Volvo Cars, Lotus Cars and CEVT. In early 2021, Terrafugia received the first FAA airworthiness certificate for a roadable aircraft in 60 years.

Today, as part of the Geely Technology Group, Terrafugia’s team of experienced professionals is focused on the launch of our new brand, CommarisTM, which delivers unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) for commercial inspections in power, gas, oil, construction, agriculture, security, and other industries.

