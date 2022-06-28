'Terrifying': WWF chief hits out at plans to mine the deep sea

LISBON, June 28 (Reuters) - The World Wildlife Fund's chief
warned on Tuesday that the potential impact of mining the deep
sea could be "terrifying" and called for strict regulations to
avoid yet another environmental disaster.
There is growing interest in deep-sea mining but there is
also pressure from some environmental groups and governments to
either ban it or ensure it only goes ahead if appropriate
regulations are in place.
Deep-sea mining would involve using heavy machinery to suck
up off the ocean floor potato-sized rocks or nodules that
contain cobalt, manganese, and other rare metals mostly used in
batteries.
"Have we not learned our lesson?" asked Marco Lambertini,
WWF's director general, referring to the environmental impacts
of digging for minerals on land. "We simply don't know what we
will unleash by going down hundreds, thousands of meters
(feet)to the bottom of the ocean."
Speaking to Reuters on the sidelines of the U.N. Ocean
Conference in Lisbon, Lambertini said the WWF was confident
there would be consequences if plans to excavate mineral
deposits from the deep seabed get a green light.
He said it could potentially generate damaging sediment
plumes and affect fish migration. Lambertini said authorities
should instead look into the "great potential of recycling"
e-waste for the materials needed for batteries.
The International Seabed Authority (ISA), a U.N. body, is
drawing up regulations governing seabed mining in the high seas
- areas outside any national jurisdiction. Until global rules
are in place, seabed mining is not allowed.
'EVERYBODY'S WATERS'
WWF has called for a global moratorium on all deep-sea
mining activities, and countries such as the Pacific islands of
Palau and Fiji launched an "alliance" on Monday to back it.
But not all nations are against it. China is a major
proponent and even smaller nations like the tiny Pacific island
of Nauru, for instance, asked the ISA last year to fast-track
the adoption of seabed mining regulations.
Lambertini also said it was "fundamental" that U.N. member
states reach an agreement on a treaty to protect the open seas
beyond national jurisdictions, which they failed to do in March
this year.
"Today they are nobody's waters and we need to turn the
concept on its head," he said, explaining that not having a
treaty means the high seas are not regulated enough. "They need
to become everybody's waters."
Member states will meet again in August to discuss the issue
and although Lambertini believes there was a "general consensus"
on some countries were likely to oppose the long-awaited treaty.
"Without having a common governance mechanism, I think it
will be very difficult to coordinate action," he said.
(Reporting by Catarina Demony; Editing by Sandra Maler)