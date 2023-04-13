Tesco Shares Seen as a Safe Haven

0807 GMT - Tesco provides secure value at a time of uncertainty in the broader market, Jefferies says in a note after the British grocer posted results for fiscal 2023 which showed a strong end to the year and issued a resilient outlook. The print marked a distinctively improved tone from the more hesitant interim update in October, analyst James Grzinic says. "Early signs of improving mix dynamics suggest there is upside risk to this scenario which should reinforce [Tesco's] safe-haven credentials in the months ahead," he adds. The recent reduction in U.K. downtrading challenges have provided a constructive platform for the year ahead, Grzinic says. Shares rise 1.9% at 272.4 pence. (elena.vardon@wsj.com)

PZ Cussons 3Q Comparative Revenue Rose; Expects FY 2023 Adjusted Pretax Profit in Line With Views

PZ Cussons PLC said Thursday that like-for-like revenue in the third quarter of fiscal 2023 rose 6.2%, and that it expects adjusted pretax profit for the year to be at least in line with market expectations.

Darktrace 3Q Revenue Rose; Sees FY23 Revenue Growth at Top End of Expectations

Darktrace PLC on Thursday reported robust growth in annual recurring revenue and improved third-quarter revenue, and centered full-year revenue growth at the top end of its guidance range for the full year,

Tesco FY 2023 Pretax Profit Halved, Plans GBP750 Mln Buyback

Tesco PLC on Thursday said its pretax profit halved in fiscal 2023 and that it would buy back 750 million pounds ($936.4 million) of shares over the next 12 months

Imperial Brands Sees 1H Profit Around Flat on Year; On Track to Meet Full-Year Guidance

Imperial Brands PLC said Thursday that it is on track to meet full-year guidance and that first-half adjusted group operating profit should be similar on year on a constant-currency basis.

VP PLC Sees Full Year in Line After Progress in Core Markets

VP PLC said Thursday that it expects its full-year results to be in line with the board's expectations after good progress in its core markets of infrastructure, construction, house building and energy.

Norcros Expects to Report Rise in FY 2023 Revenue, Operating Profit

Norcros PLC said Thursday that it expects to report that fiscal 2023 revenue rose and that operating profit met market expectations.

Science in Sport to Focus on Growing Business; No Longer in Offer Period

Science in Sport PLC said Thursday that it is no longer in a formal offer period following its review of the business that has highlighted a focus on accelerating its growth.

Distil FY 2023 Pretax Loss Widened; Revenue Below Market Views

Distil PLC said Thursday that its unaudited pretax loss for fiscal 2023 widened and that unaudited revenue was slightly below market expectations.

Workspace 4Q Occupancy Was Stable; Rent Roll Increased on Demand

Workspace Group PLC said Thursday that like-for-like occupancy was stable in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023, and its total rent roll increased on strong customer demand.

Brooks Macdonald Group 3Q Funds Under Management Rose

Brooks Macdonald Group PLC said Thursday that its funds under management rose 3.5% in the third quarter of fiscal 2023 and that its underlying performance is in line with guidance.

Churchill China 2022 Pretax Profit, Revenue Rose on Higher Volumes, Pricing

Churchill China PLC said Thursday that its pretax profit rose 61% in 2022, and that 2023 has started well with first-quarter targets met.

Home REIT Gets Extension to Bluestar Bid Deadline

Home REIT PLC said Thursday that the U.K. Takeover Panel has extended the deadline until May 11 for Bluestar Group Ltd. to either make an offer for the company or walk away.

UK Economy Shows Bright Spots Despite Stagnating in February

0803 GMT - Despite the U.K. economy flatlining in February, there were bright spots in the economic landscape, Laith Khalaf, head of investment analysis at AJ Bell, says in a note. Construction activity rose 2.4%, while leisure activity was helped by relatively warm weather, Khalaf says. The country's GDP growth for January was revised up to 0.4%, a decent showing, he says, adding that the first quarter of the year is on course to post positive economic growth as long as March data doesn't disappoint. "The U.K. economy has been surprisingly resilient in the face of doom-laden projections from economic forecasters," he says, though threatening storm clouds--including Ukraine and turmoil in the banking sector--remain on the global economic horizon. (edward.frankl@wsj.com)

