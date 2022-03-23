Tesla, Lucid supplier LGES plans to build $1.4 bln battery factory in Arizona

(Adds LGES comments)
SAN FRANCISCO/SEOUL, March 23 (Reuters) - LG Energy Solution
(LGES), a supplier for electric car makers Tesla and
Lucid, said on Thursday in Korea it plans to invest 1.7 trillion
Korean won ($1.4 billion) to build a battery factory in Arizona
by 2024 to meet demand from "prominent startups" and other North
American customers.
This will be its first U.S. factory to make cylindrical
cells, a type of battery that has been used in Tesla and Lucid
vehicles, LGES said. Construction will begin in the second
quarter of 2022, with mass production to start in 2024 with
production capacity of 11 gigawatt hours, LGES said in a
statement.
Earlier, Reuters reported that potential customers would
include EV makers Tesla, Lucid and Proterra and Philip Morris
, maker of IQOS heated-tobacco sticks, among others. The
report cited people familiar with the matter.
LGES said in a statement that it plans to consider securing
additional production capacity at its Arizona factory in the
future.
"The Arizona factory could add further production capacity
in the future as we are seeing growing demand for cylindrical
batteries from various customers, including automakers and power
tool makers," said an official at LGES.
On Tuesday, Tesla Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said
battery production would be "the limiting factor" for vehicle
production in two to three years. He has called on
suppliers to raise production, while Tesla starts making cells
itself.
Tesla, Lucid and Proterra did not immediately respond to
requests for comment. Philip Morris declined to comment.
Japan's Panasonic Corp, a Tesla supplier, along
with Contemporary Amperex Technology Co Ltd, is also
looking to invest billions of dollars to build a factory to make
a new type of electric vehicle (EV) battery for Tesla, public
broadcaster NHK reported this month.
Panasonic is looking at building the factory in either
Oklahoma or Kansas, not far from Tesla's new Texas vehicle
plant, NHK reported.
Lucid Chief Financial Officer Sherry House told Reuters last
month the company, which has a car factory in Arizona, had
signed multi-year supply agreements with two battery suppliers,
and the agreement "does have some capacity coming from
state-side cell lines."
She did not identify the companies. Lucid sources batteries
from LGES and Samsung SDI.
LGES, which raised more than $10 billion in its initial
public offering in Korea in January, has announced a flurry of
battery joint ventures with GM and Stellantis
in the United States and Canada.
In August, U.S. President Joe Biden signed an executive
order aimed at making half of all new vehicles sold in 2030
electric.
