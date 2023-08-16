STORY: Tesla has cut prices for its existing inventories of Model S and Model X cars in China - by almost 7%.
That's according to the electric vehicle giant on Wednesday (August 16).
A post from Tesla on Chinese social media platform Weibo showed the price of the Model S cut 6.7% to just under $103,500.
It was previously available at a cost of around $111,000.
Another premium make - the Model X - now starts from around $114,700, down 6.9% from before.
Tesla's latest cut comes just days after it announced another round of slashing prices in China.
On Monday, the automaker lowered the price for its Model Y's long-range and performance versions.
This triggered concerns for market watchers around its profit margins.
The moves come after sales of Tesla's China-made vehicles fell by close to a third in July from June.
It was the carmaker's first month-on-month decline since December.
That as Tesla stopped some production to prepare for a revamped Model 3 launch.
July's numbers were in contrast to rival BYD.
The Chinese car company saw sales rise last month.
Tesla shares were down over 2% early Wednesday.