STORY: Tesla has cut prices for its existing inventories of Model S and Model X cars in China - by almost 7%.

That's according to the electric vehicle giant on Wednesday (August 16).

A post from Tesla on Chinese social media platform Weibo showed the price of the Model S cut 6.7% to just under $103,500.

It was previously available at a cost of around $111,000.

Another premium make - the Model X - now starts from around $114,700, down 6.9% from before.

Tesla's latest cut comes just days after it announced another round of slashing prices in China.

On Monday, the automaker lowered the price for its Model Y's long-range and performance versions.

This triggered concerns for market watchers around its profit margins.

The moves come after sales of Tesla's China-made vehicles fell by close to a third in July from June.

It was the carmaker's first month-on-month decline since December.

That as Tesla stopped some production to prepare for a revamped Model 3 launch.

July's numbers were in contrast to rival BYD.

The Chinese car company saw sales rise last month.

Tesla shares were down over 2% early Wednesday.