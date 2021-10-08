Tesla speeds the EV industry's South by Southwest drive

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc's
decision to move its headquarters to Austin, Texas, from Palo
Alto, California, accelerates the shift of electric vehicle
industry jobs to Southern and Western U.S. states that offer
lower taxes, lighter regulation and less unionization than the
coastal Blue states where most electric vehicles are sold.
Electric vehicle startups and established automakers have
lined up $24 billion in investments in new factories in Texas,
Arizona, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Kentucky.
CEO Elon Musk's announcement https://www.reuters.com/business/autos-transportation/tesla-moving-headquarters-austin-texas-says-ceo-musk-2021-10-07
during the No. 1 EV maker's annual meeting on Thursday puts an
exclamation point on the shift in the U.S. auto industry's
center of gravity - and also highlights the tensions it could
create.
The competition among states for electric vehicle jobs is
intense, and has a political dimension. Democratic-leaning Blue
States such as California are home to many electric vehicle
buyers and EV company investors, who have strong views on
climate policy.
Many of the states getting EV jobs are politically
conservative Red states, whose Republican governors are both
supportive of the fossil fuel industry and eager to welcome
electric vehicle manufacturers and their jobs with subsidies and
regulatory streamlining.
"The Lone Star State is the land of opportunity and
innovation. Welcome," Texas Governor Greg Abbott tweeted on
Thursday after Tesla announced its move.
Tesla, the world's most valuable automaker, now faces the
challenge of taking advantage of the Texas business climate
without alienating workers recruited from the San Francisco Bay
Area's vibrant technology industry. It also has to consider the
big base of Tesla vehicle customers in more politically liberal
states such as California and New York.
"Tesla does not want to invite criticisms or attacks from
public advocacy groups accusing them of looking for a large
incentive package or abandoning California at a time when the
state is in peril," said John Boyd, principal of Boyd Company, a
site selection firm.
California Governor Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, on Friday
praised Musk for having invested in California, including its
SpaceX facility, and creating jobs.
But Newsom said the state also offered hundreds of millions
of dollars in tax subsidies to Tesla. "Our regulatory
environment helped create a company and grow that company."
UNIONIZING
Detroit automakers such as Ford Motor Co have an
analogous problem. Ford said last week it and South Korean
battery partner SK Innovation would invest $11 billion https://www.reuters.com/article/ford-motor-electric-idCAKBN2GN299
to develop a sprawling electric vehicle and battery assembly
complex in Tennessee larger than the automaker's historic Rouge
complex in Dearborn, Michigan.
That complex and related new operations in Kentucky could
create 11,000 jobs.
The United Auto Workers union quickly called on Ford to
assure those would be union jobs. But in Tennessee and Kentucky,
union membership is optional, and workers at other auto
manufacturers in those states have so far rejected UAW
organizing efforts.
Musk had a public falling-out with California when
regulators forced Tesla to suspend production during the initial
months of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. At one point, Musk
threatened to move Tesla's headquarters and future programs out
of the state.
Musk, one of the world's richest individuals, said he moved
to Texas last year, and he has taken to his new home, wearing
Western-style bandannas and shirts. California has income tax
rates up to 13.3%, while Texas has no tax on personal income.
California, however, also accounted for about 15% of Tesla's
global deliveries in 2020.
On Thursday, Musk said the headquarters move is not a matter
of Tesla leaving California entirely, and said production from
Tesla's Fremont assembly plant and Reno, Nevada, battery factory
will rise by 50%. Employees at Tesla's Palo Alto area offices
expect engineers to stay in Silicon Valley, though some finance
staffers could move, one source said.
One awkward issue for Texas officials and Tesla to sort out
is that Texas law currently forbids Tesla from selling vehicles
directly to customers in the state.
Austin is the fastest-growing U.S. metropolitan region, its
population growing 30% between 2010 and 2020 to some 2.3
million.
Like other large Texas cities, Austin and its surrounding
Travis County, where the Tesla factory is located, are governed
by Democrats, setting it apart from the majority of Texas'
conservative, less densely populated counties.
The Austin metro area is a technology hub, home to PC maker
Dell Technologies Inc, and operations of large Silicon
Valley companies like Apple Inc and Alphabet Inc's
Google. Business software maker Oracle Corp
in December announced it was moving its headquarters to Austin.
South Korean conglomerate Samsung Electronics is
also close to initializing the construction of a $17 billion
semiconductor factory just north of Austin.
Austin's Democratic mayor, Steve Adler, welcomed the
decision, saying Tesla will create "the clean manufacturing,
middle-skill jobs Austin needs."
Known for its quirky culture, Austin is also home to large
music festivals such as Austin City Limits and South by
Southwest, drawing large crowds each year.
But the drastic growth and the influx of many well-paid
Californians has faced resistance by some local residents, with
reports of out-of-state buyers purchasing houses for cash at
double the asking price, frustrating many Austinites.
(Reporting by Tina Bellon in Austin, Texas, and Hyunjoo Jin in
San Francisco
Additional reporting by Paul Lienert in Detroit and David
Shepardson in Washington
Writing by Joseph White
Editing by Dan Grebler and Matthew Lewis)