(Reuters) -Tesla is expanding its battery facility in Sparks, Nevada to bring the supply chain for cheaper lithium iron phosphate batteries (LFP) to the United States, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday.

The electric automaker will buy idle equipment to make batteries from its Chinese supplier Contemporary Amperex Technology Limited, the post said, adding that the plant will have an initial capacity of about 10 gigawatt hours.

Tesla and the Nevada Economic Development Bureau did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

The move comes as regulation in the United States curtails companies from depending on countries such as China to source materials used in batteries such as nickel, cobalt and lithium.

This year, Tesla's cheapest cars, the Model 3 compact sedan, lost tax credits for the purchase of EVs under the Inflation Reduction Act, as new regulations on sourcing of battery materials kicked in.

(Reporting by Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)