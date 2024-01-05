January 05, 2024 at 02:57 am EST

BEIJING (Reuters) - Tesla is doing an effective recall on 1.62 million vehicles including model S, model X, model 3 and model Y in China, China State Administration for Market Regulation said in a statement on Friday.

Tesla can remotely upgrade the vehicles to fix the issues, the statement said.

