BEIJING (Reuters) - Tesla is doing an effective recall on 1.62 million vehicles including model S, model X, model 3 and model Y in China, China State Administration for Market Regulation said in a statement on Friday.
Tesla can remotely upgrade the vehicles to fix the issues, the statement said.
(Reporting by Albee Zhang and Casey Hall: Editing by Neil Fullick)
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi.
|238.59 USD
|+0.26%
|-6.01%
|756 B $
|2,393.54 PTS
|+0.62%
|+1.33%
|-
