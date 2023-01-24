Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Tesla to invest over $3.6 billion to build two new factories in Nevada

01/24/2023 | 05:57pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A view shows the Tesla logo on the hood of a car in Oslo

(Reuters) -Tesla Inc said on Tuesday it would invest more than $3.6 billion to build two new factories in the U.S. state of Nevada, including the first facility to mass produce its Semi electric heavy-duty truck.

The other factory will be dedicated to battery production and will have the capacity to make enough batteries for 2 million light-duty vehicles annually.

Together, the plants will employ about 3,000 people.

Unveiled in 2017, the Semi was initially expected to go into production in 2019 but its first delivery was delayed to December, when Chief Executive Elon Musk handed a vehicle to PepsiCo. The move marked Tesla's first foray into the trucking business.

(Reporting by Akash Sriram and Aditya Soni in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
PEPSICO, INC. 0.93% 170.69 Delayed Quote.-5.97%
TESLA, INC. 0.10% 143.89 Delayed Quote.16.70%
Latest news "Economy"
05:57pTesla to invest over $3.6 billion to build two new factories in Nevada
RE
05:56pVenezuela's National Assembly approves first reading of bill to regulate NGOs
RE
05:56pNews Corp in talks to sell its stake in Move Inc -sources
RE
05:56pNews corp in talks to sell move inc to costar group -s…
RE
05:53pMicrosoft - pc market was in line with expectations; execution c…
RE
05:48pMicrosoft ceo says bing search engine continues to gain share in…
RE
05:48pMicrosoft ceo says some 80% of linkedin sign-ups came from outsi…
RE
05:48pADRs End Lower; AstraZeneca, Can-Fite BioPharma Trade Actively
DJ
05:45pZelenskiy says Ukraine needs decisions on modern tanks deliveries
RE
05:45pTesla to invest over $3.6 bln in Nevada to build two new factories
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Exclusive-Binance moved $346 million for seized crypto exchange Bitzlat..
2After a long, cold year, investors are flocking back to Europe
3Analyst recommendations: AMD, Blackstone, EasyJet, Target, VF Corp...
4Microsoft misses quarterly revenue estimates
5Transcript : Danaher Corporation, Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Jan 24, 2023

HOT NEWS