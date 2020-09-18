Log in
Tesla wins case against former employee accused of hacking, transferring data

09/18/2020 | 02:30am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The Tesla logo is seen on a car in Los Angeles

U.S. electric carmaker Tesla Inc won its case against a former employee, who was fired for hacking and transferring company data to third parties, according to court documents filed on Thursday.

Tesla had filed a lawsuit against Martin Tripp, who formerly worked at the Tesla Gigafactory in Nevada, in 2018 claiming that he had admitted to writing software that hacked the carmaker's manufacturing operating system, transferring several gigabytes of its data to third parties and making false claims to the media.

The U.S. district court of Nevada said in its ruling that it will grant Tesla's motions to seal "because compelling reasons support them, and they are unopposed."

The court also denied Tripp's motion for leave to file an additional reply citing it as "unnecessary".

Tesla, Tripp and the law firms leading the case did not immediately respond when Reuters contacted them late on Thursday.

(Reporting by Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

