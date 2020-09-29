Tesseract Ventures : Partners with Lumen Touch to Spearhead Initiatives for Education and Health Systems

Partnership between these two high-touch companies provides clients with scalable solutions to address the changing needs of academic institutions accelerated by COVID-19

Tesseract Ventures, a Kansas City-based technology company helping organizations become smarter, better connected and more efficient through next-generation robotics, 21st century software and radically connected platforms, today announced it has selected Lumen Touch, an all-in-one software provider, as a partner to develop health and wellness programs in K-12 schools and collegiate institutions during the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200929005278/en/

Tesseract Ventures partners with Lumen Touch to provide clients with an accurate tracking system of wearable badges to collect attendance, proximity and wellness data in order to provide real-time results and insights for decision-makers. (Photo: Business Wire)

“We are excited for the opportunity to introduce our next-generation technology as part of Lumen Touch’s Bright Care Solution,” said John Boucard, founder and CEO, Tesseract Ventures. “The flexibility our collaboration provides clients will be critical in managing the unprecedented challenges of COVID-19 and the affect it will likely have on future operations.”

This partnership contributes to Tesseract and Lumen Touch’s positions as leading innovators of the quietly revolutionary Kansas City business community. Collaboration with Lumen Touch will allow Tesseract to establish client relationships and apply its technology in the education and medical sectors. Implementing Tesseract’s PRISM technology as a module of Lumen Touch’s Bright SUITE curriculum and learning management package will provide clients with an accurate tracking system of wearable badges to collect attendance, proximity and wellness data in order to provide real-time results and insights for decision-makers. This solution not only prioritizes students’ safety, but also their privacy by shielding the individuals’ data from anyone without proper authorization.

“Schools have long been data rich and information poor, and their software and management systems are only becoming more antiquated as the global pandemic accelerates their reliance on digital tools,” said Dr. John Vandewalle, owner and CEO, Lumen Touch. “The advanced data systems and technologies available to schools, parents and students via Tesseract and Lumen Touch’s collaboration will allow these parties to detect and amplify opportunities for academic and professional success, without putting private data at risk.”

School boards developing guidelines for students’ safe return to campuses during the COVID-19 pandemic can work with Lumen Touch and Tesseract for customized recommendations on software, hardware and management. Beyond COVID-19, this collaboration will provide schools with insightful data as well as a credible reporting system for individual students regarding their academic progress, medical history, extracurricular achievements and more. Students and parents can rely on personalized data from private and verifiable electronic portfolios to address future academic and professional career development, while educators may aggregate group data in order to make insightful decisions regarding curriculum and operations management.

With aggregated technology and resources, Tesseract’s partnership with Lumen Touch sets sights on elevating the capabilities of academic institutions and arming decision-makers with the tools to pave a brighter future for their students.

For more information about Tesseract Ventures’ offerings, visit https://www.tesseractventures.io/.

About Tesseract Ventures

Tesseract Ventures was founded in 2018 by John Boucard, a veteran inventor, engineer and technologist. The company enables businesses to defy the boundaries of space and time through next-generation technologies. Robots, smart spaces, wearables and radically connected platforms are just some of the tools created by Tesseract in its mission to make industries smarter, better connected and more efficient. The company is based in Kansas City, MO - America’s most quietly revolutionary place. For more information, visit www.tesseractventures.io.

About Lumen Touch

Lumen Touch is proud to bring a true all-in-one, integrated technology solution designed to increase productivity, security and efficiency for schools. Our Bright SUITE includes an extensive Student Information System, a compliance driven Special Education System, FERPA and HIPPA approved Health System with Medicaid Billing, Curriculum and Learning Management, Student ePortfolio and Mentor Program, Communication and Collaboration Platform to Engage All Audiences, Professional Development, Interactive Data Dashboarding, Financial Management and much more. We are determined to provide White Glove Customer Service and be sure all learners are connected to opportunities through technology and leadership!

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200929005278/en/