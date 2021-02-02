Log in
TestEquity Named an Authorized Distributor for RIGOL Technologies

02/02/2021 | 01:00pm EST
MOORPARK, Calif., Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TestEquity, the industry’s largest test and measurement distributor in the U.S., and manufacturer of the industry’s highest quality test chambers, announced today that it is an authorized distributor and now stocking oscilloscopes, signal generators, power supplies, multimeters, analyzers, and data acquisition systems for RIGOL Technologies.

RIGOL has been providing high-quality test and measurement solutions for 20 years. Supporting the latest design and engineering applications such as IoT (Internet of Things) and EMC compliance solutions as well as the education market, its product portfolio spans digital and mixed signal oscilloscopes, spectrum analyzers, function/arbitrary waveform generators, programmable power supplies and loads, digital multimeters, data acquisition systems, and application software. 

“We’re continually evaluating new partnerships and offerings that will help customers across the broad industries that we serve,” said Scott Cave, VP of T&M Product Management at TestEquity. “RIGOL provides high-performing products at accessible price points that will be an asset to our test and measurement offerings.”

“Our companies share a commitment to quality and service,” added Chris Armstrong, Director-North America at RIGOL. “TestEquity’s established relationships and network of experts will help us expand to new markets and customers.”

RIGOL test and measurement products are available and in stock now online and through its network of sales and service representatives throughout North America. To learn more about the newly added RIGOL products on TestEquity, visit: https://www.testequity.com/brand/RIGOL.

About TestEquity LLC

TestEquity, the corporate entity to Techni-Tool and Jensen Tools, is an authorized distributor focused on providing the largest and highest quality selection of test solutions, electronic production supplies and tool kits from its leading manufacturer partners supporting the aerospace, defense, automotive, electronics, education, and medical industries. TestEquity also designs a full line of the industry’s highest-quality environmental test chambers. Serving electronic design and test engineers as well as maintenance technicians, industrial manufacturing assembly, and the telecommunication repair community, the distributor features more than 80,000 products from over 1,000 manufacturer brands. TestEquity provides high quality customer service equalled with high-ranking accurate order and delivery ratings. For more information, visit https://www.testequity.com.

About RIGOL Technologies

At RIGOL, we unite highly innovative and visionary talents to build a testing and measurement foundation for creating an intelligent world. We serve customers in more than 150 countries with advanced test solutions. We help our customers reduce test and measurement costs, speed debugging for new designs and projects, and quickly deploy new products and technologies to market. Our engineers provide measurement support to engineers around the world to create more possibilities for their exploration. We believe that innovation is the source of development. Since its inception in 1998, RIGOL has focused on cutting-edge technologies in the field of test and measurement, with a total of more than 587 patents issued or pending. Our passionate and creative engineers are working together to promote the next generation of test and measurement solutions. For more information, please visit www.rigolna.com.

Contact:

Lacey Nichols
Director of Marketing
1.817.501.5898
lacey.nichols@testequity.com


