Testimony on CBO's 2020 Long-Term Budget Outlook

Chairman Enzi, Ranking Member Sanders, and Members of the Committee, thank you for inviting me to testify about the Congressional Budget Office's most recent long-term budget projections. Today, I will focus on the long-term fiscal challenges facing the nation that are the subject of the report that CBO released on Monday.

Each year, CBO issues a set of long-term budget projections-often referred to as the extended baseline projections- that provide estimates of what federal debt, deficits, spending, and revenues would be over the next 30 years if current laws generally remained unchanged. Relative to the size of the economy, federal debt is higher in this year's projections than it was in last year's projections. The economic disruption caused by the 2020 coronavirus pandemic and the federal government's response to it contribute significantly to that difference.

Debt and Deficits Federal debt held by the public is projected to equal 195 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) in 2050, and the deficit is projected to equal 13 percent of GDP.