Testimony on CBO's 2020 Long-Term Budget Outlook

09/23/2020 | 02:50pm EDT

Testimony

The 2020 Long-Term Budget Outlook

Phillip L. Swagel

Director

Before the

Committee on the Budget

United States Senate

September 23, 2020

Chairman Enzi, Ranking Member Sanders, and Members of the Committee, thank you for inviting me to testify about the Congressional Budget Office's most recent long-term budget projections. Today, I will focus on the long-term fiscal challenges facing the nation that are the subject of the report that CBO released on Monday.

Each year, CBO issues a set of long-term budget projections-often referred to as the extended baseline projections- that provide estimates of what federal debt, deficits, spending, and revenues would be over the next 30 years if current laws generally remained unchanged. Relative to the size of the economy, federal debt is higher in this year's projections than it was in last year's projections. The economic disruption caused by the 2020 coronavirus pandemic and the federal government's response to it contribute significantly to that difference.

Debt and Deficits Federal debt held by the public is projected to equal 195 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) in 2050, and the deficit is projected to equal 13 percent of GDP.

Percentage of Gross Domestic Product

200

Projected

150

World War II

Pandemic

100

Great

Great

Recession

50

Depression

World War I

0

1900

1910

1920

1930

1940

1950

1960

1970

1980

1990

2000

2010

2020

2030

2040

2050

In CBO's projections, federal debt held by the public surpasses its historical high of 106 percent of GDP in 2023 and continues to climb in most years thereafter.

In 2050, debt as a percentage of GDP is nearly 2.5 times what it was at the end of last year.

Percentage of Gross Domestic Product

5

Projected

0

Primary

Deficits grow from an average

of 4.8 percent of GDP from

Deﬁcit

2010 to 2019 to an average of

−5

10.9 percent from 2041 to 2050,

Net

driving up debt. Net spending for

−10

Interest

interest rises rapidly and accounts

Total

for much of the growth in total

−15

Deﬁcit

deficits in the last two decades

of

the projection period.

−20

2005

2010

2015

2020

2025

2030

2035

2040

2045

2050

2 The 2020 Long-Term Budget Outlook

SEPTEMBER 23, 2020

Debt and Deficits (Continued)

Percentage of Gross Domestic Product

40

Projected

30

Outlays

20

Revenues

10

0

2005

2010

2015

2020

2025

2030

2035

2040

2045

2050

In CBO's projections, growth in outlays outpaces growth in revenues, resulting in larger budget deficits over the long run.

Spending

Federal spending grows from an average of 21.3 percent of GDP from 2010 to 2019 to an

average of 29.3 percent from 2041 to 2050.

Percentage of Gross Domestic Product

15

Projected

Net spending for interest,

measured as a share of GDP,

10

Major Health Care

nearly quadruples over the last

Programs

two decades of the projection

Net Interest

period. In addition, after the

Social Security

effects of increased spending

associated with the pandemic

5

Discretionary

Spending

dissipate, spending as a share

of GDP increases for the major

Other Mandatory

health care programs and Social

Security.

Spending

0

2005

2010

2015

2020

2025

2030

2035

2040

2045

2050

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

CBO - Congressional Budget Office published this content on 23 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 September 2020 18:49:04 UTC
