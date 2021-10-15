Tether, Bitfinex agree to pay $42.5 mln in fines to settle U.S. CFTC charges

Oct 15 (Reuters) - Tether will pay $41 million to U.S.
regulators over misleading claims about its cryptocurrency
stablecoin and cryptocurrency exchange Bitfinex will pay $1.5
million for illegal transactions, the Commodity Futures Trading
Commission (CFTC) said on Friday.
Tether Holdings Limited, Tether Limited, Tether Operations
Limited, and Tether International agreed to pay the civil
monetary penalty to settle CFTC charges they had made untrue or
misleading statements and omission of material facts about the
U.S. dollar tether token stablecoin being fully backed by U.S.
dollars, the CFTC said in a statement.
In a separate settlement, iFinex Inc, BFXNA Inc, and BFXWW
Inc agreed to pay a penalty to settle charges related to their
operation of the Bitfinex cryptocurrency trading platform. The
CFTC said the firm exchanged in illegal, off-exchange retail
commodity transactions in digital assets and operated as a
futures commission merchant without registering.
Neither company admitted nor denied the CFTC's findings or
responded immediately to requests for comment.
(Reporting by Chris Prentice
Editing by Paul Simao)