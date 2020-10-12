Tethered Drones Market will Showcase Negative Impact During 2020-2024 | Expanding Application Scope of Drones to Boost Market Growth | Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the global tethered drones market size and it is poised to grow by USD 193.67 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 70% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Tethered Drones Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. AeroVironment Inc., Airbus SE, ComSovereign Holding Corp., DRAGONFLY PICTURES Inc., ECA Group, Elistair SAS, FLIR Systems Inc., Hoverfly Technology Inc., Sky Sapience Ltd., and Yuneec International Co. Ltd. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Expanding application scope of drones has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.
Tethered Drones Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Tethered Drones Market is segmented as below:
End-user
Defense
Telecommunication
Others
Geographic Landscape
APAC
Europe
MEA
North America
South America
Tethered Drones Market 2020-2024: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The tethered drones market report covers the following areas:
Tethered Drones Market Size
Tethered Drones Market Trends
Tethered Drones Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies the growing demand for drones in telecommunications as one of the prime reasons driving the Tethered Drones Market growth during the next few years.
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio’s in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Tethered Drones Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
Detailed information on factors that will assist tethered drones market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the tethered drones market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the tethered drones market
Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of tethered drones market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2019
Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
Five Forces Summary
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
Market segments
Comparison by End-user placement
Defense - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Telecommunication - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Market opportunity by End-user
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
Market drivers
Volume driver - Demand led growth
Volume driver - Supply led growth
Volume driver - External factors
Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets
Price driver - Inflation
Price driver - Shift from lower to higher priced units
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Overview
Vendor landscape
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
AeroVironment Inc.
Airbus SE
ComSovereign Holding Corp.
DRAGONFLY PICTURES Inc.
ECA Group
Elistair SAS
FLIR Systems Inc.
Hoverfly Technology Inc.
Sky Sapience Ltd.
Yuneec International Co. Ltd.
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
