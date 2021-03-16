Log in
Tetragon Financial Group Ltd - Tetragon U.S. Shareholders Tax Reporting Information

03/16/2021 | 02:01pm EDT
Tetragon Financial Group Limited U.S. Shareholders Tax Reporting Information

LONDON, March 16, 2021 -- Tetragon will provide to self-identified U.S. shareholders of Tetragon for the 2020 calendar year, on a confidential basis only, information necessary for such a shareholder to satisfy its U.S. federal income tax filing obligations, including such information necessary to make qualified electing fund (QEF) elections under the U.S. tax rules for Passive Foreign Investment Companies (PFICs). 

Any such shareholders who wish to receive this confidential information should provide their contact details to Tetragon's Investor Relations department at the contact details below.

Tetragon will use reasonable efforts to provide information with respect to underlying portfolio companies that it has reasonably determined to be PFICs. Although estimates of such underlying PFIC information may be provided earlier, Tetragon may not be able to provide actual underlying PFIC information in advance of the 15 April tax return deadline applicable to most individual U.S. taxpayers, and so such shareholders may wish to request an extension of their tax filing deadline. In addition, Tetragon will not accept any liability for the accuracy or completeness of any such provided information.

About Tetragon:

Tetragon is a closed-ended investment company that invests in a broad range of assets, including public and private equities and credit (including distressed securities and structured credit), convertible bonds, real estate, venture capital, infrastructure, bank loans and TFG Asset Management, a diversified alternative asset management business. Where appropriate, through TFG Asset Management, Tetragon seeks to own all, or a portion, of asset management companies with which it invests in order to enhance the returns achieved on its capital. Tetragon's investment objective is to generate distributable income and capital appreciation. It aims to provide stable returns to investors across various credit, equity, interest rate, inflation and real estate cycles. The company is traded on Euronext in Amsterdam N.V. and on the Specialist Fund Segment of the main market of the London Stock Exchange. For more information please visit the company's website at www.tetragoninv.com.

Tetragon:

Yuko Thomas
Investor Relations
ir@tetragoninv.com		 Press Inquiries:

Prosek Partners
Pro-tetragon@prosek.com
United States
Andy Merrill and Ryan Fitzgibbon
+1 212 279 3115 ext. 216 and ext. 234


United Kingdom
Harriet Sloane
+44 (0) 7771 810 803

This release does not contain or constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase securities in the United States or any other jurisdiction. The securities of Tetragon have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to U.S. persons unless they are registered under applicable law or exempt from registration. Tetragon does not intend to register any portion of its securities in the United States or to conduct a public offer of securities in the United States. In addition, Tetragon has not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Investment Company Act of 1940, and investors will not be entitled to the benefits of such Act. Tetragon is registered in the public register of the Netherlands Authority for the Financial Markets under Section 1:107 of the Financial Markets Supervision Act as a collective investment scheme from a designated country.


© PRNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
