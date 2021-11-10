Tetrate Named 2021 Cool Vendor in Cloud Computing by Gartner

Tetrate, the company founded by creators and maintainers of Istio and Envoy, today announced it has been recognized as one of the 2021 Cool Vendors in Cloud Computing by Gartner. The Gartner report highlights innovative multicloud products and vendors that CIOs should assess in formulating their multicloud strategy.

“We are honored to have received the Cool Vendor recognition from Gartner. It’s a milestone in our journey and a validation of the directional correctness of Tetrate Service Bridge (TSB),” said Varun Talwar, co-founder of Tetrate and co-creator of Istio and gRPC. “TSB enables and accelerates cloud adoption and modernization for enterprises. It’s a humbling experience to build a product that strives to meet the needs of enterprise customers.”

Key findings stated in the report include:

Seventy-six percent of respondents to Gartner’s 2020 Cloud End-User Buying Behavior Survey that have adopted cloud infrastructure intend to operate in a multicloud environment. The primary reasons are to increase service availability, to leverage best-of-breed services across providers and to comply with compliance requirements across the globe.

Real-world multicloud implementations are mired with architectural complexity, unclear total cost of ownership (TCO) and uneven governance due to inadequate planning and lack of a deliberate strategy.

There is a new, emerging breed of startups with a cloud-first product mindset and multicloud product capabilities that are focused on easing multicloud adoption challenges.

Tetrate was selected as a Cool Vendor because it provides a service mesh solution across multicloud environments to deliver comprehensive application connectivity, security, observability, and reliability—all from one platform layer. Its market differentiation, the report finds, stems from its unified mesh capabilities, multicloud support, flexible operational model, and commitment to open source.

You can read the blog post and get access to the full report here. Gartner, "Cool Vendors in Cloud Computing," by Arun Chandrasekaran, Sid Nag, Lydia Leong, November 1, 2021.

